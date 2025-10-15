How to watch Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show as US sports star makes history on catwalk
She was spotted in the crowd at last year’s show
Sports fans will recognize a familiar face on the catwalk at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Wednesday.
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese is set to become the first professional athlete to walk in the show, joining the brand’s high-profile “Wings Reveal” lineup in New York.
Reese, 23, is a former Louisiana State University national champion and NCAA tournament most outstanding player in 2023.
She will don the signature angel wings that have defined the show for decades, a new stage for an athlete known for her confidence, charisma and crossover appeal.
Reese has become one of the most visible figures in women’s sports. Her style, outspokenness and social media influence have helped bridge the gap between sports, fashion and pop culture.
The lingerie show began in 2001 and took place annually for nearly two decades. Victoria’s Secret canceled the show in 2019, but brought it back last year, with Reese attending.
The show starts at 7 p.m. Eastern. It will be livestreamed on YouTube and feature a mix of music and celebrities, with Tyla performing at the 2024 show and lingerie-clad models such as Gigi Hadid and Adriana Lima donning angel wings on the catwalk.
Fans who are subscribers can also watch on Prime Video and Amazon Live, the Amazon Shopping app, and the Amazon Live channel within the Prime Video app.