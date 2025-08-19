Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Model and singer Madison Beer may be stepping into her WAG era amid rumors she’s dating Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

The NFL star was recently spotted on the set of Beer’s latest music video — her first since dropping 2024 singles “Make You Mine” and “15 Minutes.”

At a Hancock Park home in Los Angeles, Beer, dressed in angel wings, a white nightshirt, and gold heart-shaped jewelry, was seen chatting with Herbert between takes in photos published by the Daily Mail.

The outlet claimed that Beer went on to introduce Herbert to the production crew before the two left the set in the quarterback’s car.

The Independent has contacted Beer’s representatives for comment.

Madison Beer is rumored to be dating Justin Herbert ( Getty )

Prior to being linked together, Herbert was previously rumored to be in a relationship with sports reporter Taylor Bisciotti in 2021; however, this was never confirmed. He has largely remained out of the spotlight in terms of public relationships.

Meanwhile, Beer dated Vine star-turned-musician Jack Gilinsky for two years and was later briefly linked to Brooklyn Beckham. She then had an on-and-off relationship with club promoter Zack Bia before most recently dating TikToker Nick Austin, whom she was first seen with in 2020.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan in April, the singer appeared to still be in a relationship with Austin, as she praised the support he gave her throughout her career.

“I know he’s going to support me, but do I think that he knows or I know or my parents know or my brother knows how we’re going to feel or go through it if and when that does happen? No,” she told the publication.

Beer also said that she views herself as a “lover girl” in relationships. “I love people. I meet someone, I love them,” she said. “I’m like, ‘Okay, I’m never letting you go. You’ll be with me forever until you hurt me.’ That’s the deal.”

“Because I have such a weird life and never feel safe and comfortable with someone, when I cross that line of ‘you’re my boyfriend,’ it feels really big.”

Herbert — who was previously named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year — is currently in the preseason for his sixth year in the league. He and the Chargers are scheduled to open their NFL season against the Kansas City Chiefs in Brazil on September 5.