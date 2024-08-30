Madison Beer reveals why she won’t take photos with fans at hotels

Support truly

Madison Beer has decided to no longer take photos with fans at hotels.

The 25-year-old singer took to her Instagram stories on Wednesday, August 28 to inform her fans about the new boundary she was setting for herself and explain that taking photos while at hotels during her tour was making her uncomfortable.

“Helllloooo just comin on here bc i’ve seen some people confused as to why i say no to photos etc at my hotels im staying at,” her since-deleted Instagram story read.

Beer continued, “While on tour hotels are essentially my temporary home and i’m entitled to some private time same as anybody else…”

“I will also usually say no to pics etc in my hotel bc it also then reveals the location to a lot of other people and unfortunately can put me in danger," she continued. “hope you understand n can respect that! love u.”

The “Make You Mine” singer isn’t the first artist to address concerns about privacy. Earlier this month, Chappell Roan (whose real name is Kayleigh Amstutz) turned to TikTok as she explained that she was allowed to decline taking photos with fans and that they are not entitled to them just because of her celebrity status.

“I don’t care that abuse and harassment, stalking, whatever, is a normal thing to do to people who are famous or a little famous,” she said in one video.

“I don’t care that it’s normal. I don’t care that this crazy type of behavior comes along with the job, [or] the career field I’ve chosen. That does not make it okay. That doesn’t make it normal. That doesn’t mean I want it. Doesn’t mean that I like it.”

The “Good Luck, Babe!” singer continued: “I don’t want whatever the f*** you think you’re supposed to be entitled to whenever you see a celebrity. I don’t give a f*** if you think it’s selfish of me to say no for a photo or for your time, or for a hug.”

“That’s not normal. That’s weird. It’s weird how people think that you know a person just because you see them online and you listen to the art they make. That’s f***ing weird. I’m allowed to say no to creepy behavior,” the video ended.

Roan captioned the video, “Do not assume this is directed at someone or a specific encounter. This is just my side of the story and my feelings.”

The “Hot To Go!” singer also made another video on the platform trying to give examples of situations she’s experienced to let viewers think about whether or not they would like to experience them for themselves. “If you saw a random woman on the street, would you yell at her from the car window? Would you harass her in public?” she asked.

“Would you go up to a random lady and say ‘Can I get a photo with you?’ And she’s like ‘No, what the f***?’ And then you get mad at this random lady? Would you be offended if she says no to your time because she has her own time?”

“Would you stalk her family? Would you follow her around? Would you try to dissect her life and bully her online?” she added. “This is a lady you don’t know and she doesn’t know you at all. Would you assume that she’s a good person? Assume she’s a bad person? Would you assume everything you read about her online is true?”