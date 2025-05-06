Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Shakira has been accused of disregarding the theme of the 2025 Met Gala after arriving at the haute couture fundraising event in a pink gown.

The “Hips Don't Lie” singer, 48, opted for a dress by Nepalese American designer Prabal Gurung as she joined stars including Rihanna and Nicole Kidman at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (5 May).

Stars were invited to the event to honour the museum’s forthcoming exhibition, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” The theme, which centers around the concept of Black dandyism, is the first in 20 years to focus entirely on menswear, per Vogue.

The event’s dress code, “Tailored For You”, encouraged individual expression, inviting guests to dress in a way that felt authentic to them – with most attendees opting to wear neutral-toned gowns that featured a nod to menswear tailoring.

However, fans complained Shakira had taken this freedom too far.

The pop star, whose eye-catching ensemble featured a sweeping train that cascaded down the museum’s steps, paired the gown with sheer black polka dot gloves and a diamond-encrusted heart necklace.

“Beautiful…but not on theme whatsoever,” one person wrote on Instagram in response to the outfit, while another critic dubbed the gown “ridiculous”.

Additional commenters added that Shakira had “missed the assignment”, with one person joking her pink dress reminded them of Glinda from the stage musical and recent Hollywood film Wicked.

open image in gallery Shakira has been accused of disregarding the theme at the 2025 Met Gala ( Getty Images for The Met Museum/ )

However, other social media users praised the singer’s interpretation of the theme, calling her “beautiful” and “an icon” for opting for the bright pink gown.

Shakira required assistance from three bodyguards to navigate her dress’ dramatic train as she walked the Met Gala carpet. “My legs are shaking just from balancing it,” she admitted to Entertainment Tonight.

The pop star made her Met Gala debut at the “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” event last year, wearing a bright red Carolina Herrera dress with a similarly dramatic train.

Elsewhere at this year’s Met Gala, Diana Ross captivated the red carpet after a 22-year hiatus and Rihanna revealed her third pregnancy as she prepared to arrive at the event.

open image in gallery The singer wore a bubblegum pink dress with a dramatic train for the event honouring the forthcoming exhibition ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ ( Getty Images )

“It feels amazing, you know,” Rihanna’s partner and Met Gala co-chair A$AP Rocky told reporters of expecting their third child.

“It’s time that we show the people what we was cooking up. And I’m glad everybody’s happy for us ’cause we definitely happy, you know,” he said.

You can read a full list of the Met Gala best dressed here – and a list of the most questionable looks here.