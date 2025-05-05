Diana Ross captivates Met Gala red carpet with 18-foot gown after 22-year hiatus
Ross’s daughter Tracee Ellis Ross also walked the Met Gala red carpet
Diana Ross made a captivating return to the Met Gala red carpet following a 22-year hiatus.
The “Endless Love” singer — last seen at the Met Gala wearing Gucci in 2003 — sported an all-silver and white ensemble, including a tight-fitting sequined dress and an 18-foot feathered cape with an extensive train. The silver embroidery included the names of her children and grandchildren.
A team of at least six people was spotted fluffing Ross’ train, pausing the procession of stars for an extended moment.
Complimenting her dress and train were Ross’ headpiece, a feathered halo-shaped hat, accompanied by silver dangling earrings and face jewels.
Ross was accompanied on the carpet by her son, Evan, who helped design the show-stopping look.
Ross, Evan, and Nigerian designer Ugo Mozie collaborated on the ensemble, Vogue reported.
Her daughter, Tracee Ellis Ross, walked the carpet after her in a bright pink suit.
In addition to Evan and Tracee, the names of Ross’ other children — Rhonda, Chudney, and Ross — and her eight grandchildren — Raif, Callaway, Everlee, Leif, Indigo, Jagger, Bronx, and Ziggy — were all embroidered on the train of her gown.
