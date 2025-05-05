Jump to content
Diana Ross captivates Met Gala red carpet with 18-foot gown after 22-year hiatus

Ross’s daughter Tracee Ellis Ross also walked the Met Gala red carpet

Caitlin Hornik
in New York
Monday 05 May 2025 19:43 EDT
Diana Ross arrives at 2025 Met Gala in gown that takes up entire red carpet

Diana Ross made a captivating return to the Met Gala red carpet following a 22-year hiatus.

The “Endless Love” singer — last seen at the Met Gala wearing Gucci in 2003 — sported an all-silver and white ensemble, including a tight-fitting sequined dress and an 18-foot feathered cape with an extensive train. The silver embroidery included the names of her children and grandchildren.

A team of at least six people was spotted fluffing Ross’ train, pausing the procession of stars for an extended moment.

Complimenting her dress and train were Ross’ headpiece, a feathered halo-shaped hat, accompanied by silver dangling earrings and face jewels.

Ross was accompanied on the carpet by her son, Evan, who helped design the show-stopping look.

Ross, Evan, and Nigerian designer Ugo Mozie collaborated on the ensemble, Vogue reported.

Diana Ross walked the Met Gala red carpet for the first time since 2003
Her daughter, Tracee Ellis Ross, walked the carpet after her in a bright pink suit.

In addition to Evan and Tracee, the names of Ross’ other children — Rhonda, Chudney, and Ross — and her eight grandchildren — Raif, Callaway, Everlee, Leif, Indigo, Jagger, Bronx, and Ziggy — were all embroidered on the train of her gown.

More to follow

