Nicole Kidman debuts bold new hairstyle at 2025 Met Gala
Kidman wore a tailored all-black gown to the event
Nicole Kidman flaunted more than a Balenciaga gown on the 2025 Met Gala red carpet.
Kidman, 57, sported an uber-short pixie cut — a stark contrast to her typical long, flowing blonde locks.
The bold new cut was arguably more dramatic than her couture gown. Kidman wore a recreation of a 1950s gown by Cristóbal Balenciaga under the guidance of the house’s outgoing creative director, Demna.
Originally designed in 1952, Kidman’s corset gown was crafted from silk and featured multiple layers, according to Vogue. The waist and hips were accentuated with silk satin bow belts.
Kidman’s look was completed by a black lace scarf, gloves, and pumps — along with the bold new haircut.
But less than 24 hours before launching the new look, Kidman was seen at the Charli XCX concert with a long blonde ponytail.
She posted a picture of her outfit to her Instagram story with the caption: “Great Night NYC,” with a green apple emoji and tagging the “365” singer.
Kidman wore an all-black ensemble to the concert, complete with black sunglasses.
In speaking about her Met Gala look, Kidman said on the red carpet: “When I spoke to Anna, she shared with me that the red carpet theme was ‘Tailored For You,’ and this dress embodies that.
“From the hips, to the bows around the waist, to the corset, Demna and his team have this dress tailored to perfection. The fabric and the tulle is divine.”
Kidman noted that part of the inspiration for the gown came from photos her stylist Jason Bolden shared of female dandies like Eartha Kitt.
“Tonight is an honor to them!” Kidman added.
More to follow
