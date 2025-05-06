Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nicole Kidman flaunted more than a Balenciaga gown on the 2025 Met Gala red carpet.

Kidman, 57, sported an uber-short pixie cut — a stark contrast to her typical long, flowing blonde locks.

The bold new cut was arguably more dramatic than her couture gown. Kidman wore a recreation of a 1950s gown by Cristóbal Balenciaga under the guidance of the house’s outgoing creative director, Demna.

Originally designed in 1952, Kidman’s corset gown was crafted from silk and featured multiple layers, according to Vogue. The waist and hips were accentuated with silk satin bow belts.

Kidman’s look was completed by a black lace scarf, gloves, and pumps — along with the bold new haircut.

But less than 24 hours before launching the new look, Kidman was seen at the Charli XCX concert with a long blonde ponytail.

open image in gallery Nicole Kidman debuted a new hairdo on the Met Gala red carpet ( Getty Images )

She posted a picture of her outfit to her Instagram story with the caption: “Great Night NYC,” with a green apple emoji and tagging the “365” singer.

Kidman wore an all-black ensemble to the concert, complete with black sunglasses.

open image in gallery Nicole Kidman chopped her long blonde ponytail to walk the Met Gala red carpet ( Instagram/Nicole Kidman )

In speaking about her Met Gala look, Kidman said on the red carpet: “When I spoke to Anna, she shared with me that the red carpet theme was ‘Tailored For You,’ and this dress embodies that.

“From the hips, to the bows around the waist, to the corset, Demna and his team have this dress tailored to perfection. The fabric and the tulle is divine.”

Kidman noted that part of the inspiration for the gown came from photos her stylist Jason Bolden shared of female dandies like Eartha Kitt.

“Tonight is an honor to them!” Kidman added.

