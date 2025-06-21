Meghan Markle announces As Ever rosé with release date imminent

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Meghan Markle is expanding her As Ever brand with its first alcoholic offering.

On her company’s website on Friday, the Duchess of Sussex announced the release of a rosé wine. The news came as the company restocked some of its products after its initial launch in April when everything sold old in less than an hour.

“With soft notes of stone fruit, gentle minerality and a lasting finish, this bespoke blend is launching just in time for summer entertaining,” a description for the rosé reads.

More details will be released before the wine is available for purchase on July 1 at 11am ET.

As Ever’s re-launch on Friday also introduced two new products, a $28 Limited-Edition Orange Blossom Honey and a $9 Apricot Spread.

Meghan Markle is launching her own rosé ( Getty Images / As Ever )

The spread, which comes after Meghan released her viral raspberry jam, is also sold in a Keepsake Packaging for $14. However, it quickly sold out.

“Our Apricot Spread is made with gorgeous fruit and a touch of sweetness, letting the apricot’s bright flavor shine,” a description for the new product reads. “The smooth texture and gentle tartness pair beautifully with everything from toast to cheese boards.”

Unfortunately, the new honey is also sold out.

Meghan also restocked some of the products she sold back in April. This includes her $15 Flower Sprinkles, $14 Crepe Mix, $14 Shortbread Cookie Mix with Flower Sprinkles, and $12 Herbal Teas, which come in three flavors: hibiscus, lemon ginger, and peppermint. However, all three tea flavors all already sold out.

While Meghan didn’t restock her $9 Rasberry Spread, it will be coming soon to fans, according to As Ever’s website.

On June 16, Meghan announced that As Ever was launching the new products.

“Oh yes, honey…sweet things await. Mark your calendars for June 20 at 8 a.m. PT - we’re bringing back your favorites, plus some delicious surprises you won’t want to miss!” she wrote on Instagram.

She’s also noted that her company is still expanding. During an interview with Fast Company in May, she said she’s planning to “assess” new avenues for her brand, with more As Ever products to be announced during the first quarter of 2026.

“I want to really focus on the hospitality angle of As Ever, but as we take the learnings, we can understand what the customer’s needs are seasonally,” she said. “My heart is very deeply in my home. Everything comes from being rooted in the love story of your home and garden, and then you can imagine different verticals coming out of that.”

Asked whether she might explore moving into clothing one day, Meghan responded: “Fashion is a category I plan to explore down the line because I find it to be an intriguing space for me.”

In April, Meghan also offered a special deal to customers who bought products from her business after everything was already out of stock. On X at the time, one fan shared the email they got from As Ever, where they learned that they weren’t getting the limited-edition honey they paid for. Instead, they were getting a full refund.

However, the customers involved in the business snafu were still receiving an item of their choosing for free. Megahn also sent a signed message and apology to customers who bought an As Ever product after it sold out.

“When our next limited edition item drop happens, you won’t just be the first to know...you’ll be the first to receive it,” the duchess wrote in her note at the time. “No need to order, it will come to you in the mail as a gift from me. Thank you again for your understanding and support, and for continuing to celebrate us during the exciting time of launch.”