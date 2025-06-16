Meghan Markle lifts lid on life with Prince Harry in touching Father’s Day post

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Meghan Markle has shared a rare behind-the-scenes look at Prince Harry’s parenting style with a special tribute on Father’s Day.

The Duchess of Sussex, 43, shares two children with Harry – six-year-old son, Archie, and daughter, Lilibet, three – and celebrated her birthday earlier this month.

On Sunday (15 June), Markle shared a video montage of Harry with their children, backed by the song “Have It All” by singer Jason Mraz.

In the footage, Harry can be seen playing with his children along beaches and waterfalls, feeding horses, cuddling and reading a book together. There are also candid scenes from what appear to be their home, as well as in the back seat of their car.

The Duchess captioned the post: “The best. Happy Father’s Day to our favourite guy.”

While Harry and Meghan have been notoriously private about their children and their personal life, they have been more forthcoming with glimpses into their daily routines in recent times.

For Lilibet’s birthday, the couple shared a video of them dancing to induce labour while Markle was in hospital to give birth.

In the previously unseen footage, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can be seen performing the series of moves as they awaited the arrival of their daughter.

Harry with his son Archie in a Father’s Day tribute ( Instagram/Meghan )

“When spicy food, all that walking, and acupuncture didn’t work – there was only one thing left to do,” Meghan wrote on Instagram on Tuesday (4 June). The video featured the song “Baby Mama” by Starrkeisha.

Markle then shared a series of pictures with her daughter alongside a sweet message that read: “Happy birthday to our beautiful girl! Four years ago today she came into our lives – and each day is brighter and better because of it. Thanks to all of those sending love and celebrating her special day!”

Meghan Markle shares touching home videos to honour Prince Harry on Father's Day

The birthday message comes after Meghan revealed her dream of potentially running a business with Lilibet in the future.

In a podcast episode featuring Tina Knowles, Meghan said she had drawn inspiration from Ms Knowles’ venture with her daughter Beyoncé, the Cécred haircare line. “I wonder if one day I’ll be in business with Lili and we’ll be building something,” Meghan said.