Meghan Markle shares delivery room dance video with Prince Harry to celebrate daughter Lilibet’s fourth birthday
Couple danced to ‘Baby Mama’ by Starrkeisha in an effort to induce labour
Meghan Markle has shared a candid video of her dancing with Prince Harry in the delivery room, as she celebrated her daughter Lilibet’s fourth birthday.
In the previously unseen footage, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can be seen performing the series of moves in a bid to induce labour as they awaited the arrival of their daughter.
“When spicy food, all that walking, and acupuncture didn’t work – there was only one thing left to do,” Meghan wrote on Instagram on Tuesday (4 June). The video featured the song “Baby Mama” by Starrkeisha.
Markle then shared a series of pictures of her with her daughter, along with a sweet message, saying: “Happy birthday to our beautiful girl! Four years ago today she came into our lives – and each day is brighter and better because of it. Thanks to all of those sending love and celebrating her special day!”
The birthday message comes after Meghan revealed her dream of potentially running a business with Lilibet in the future.
In a podcast episode featuring Tina Knowles, Meghan said she had drawn inspiration from Ms Knowles’ venture with her daughter Beyoncé, the Cecred haircare line. “I wonder if one day I’ll be in business with Lili and we’ll be building something,” Meghan said.
At the time of the pair’s second child Lilibet’s birth, the couple revealed the meaning behind their newborn’s name, which paid tribute to both Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Harry’s late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.
According to the couple, they decided to name their daughter Lilibet, or “Lili” for short, for Prince Harry’s grandmother, the Queen, “whose family nickname is Lilibet”.
Lilibet is a derivative of Elizabeth, a name of Hebrew origin which means “God is my oath,” while the Queen’s father, King George VI, reportedly used to say: “Lilibet is my pride. Margaret is my joy.”
The Queen’s childhood nickname was also one frequently used by her late husband, Prince Philip, who died on 9 April 2021. The duke and duchess also gave their daughter the middle name Diana, in tribute to Prince Harry’s mother.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments