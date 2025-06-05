Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Meghan Markle has shared a candid video of her dancing with Prince Harry in the delivery room, as she celebrated her daughter Lilibet’s fourth birthday.

In the previously unseen footage, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can be seen performing the series of moves in a bid to induce labour as they awaited the arrival of their daughter.

“When spicy food, all that walking, and acupuncture didn’t work – there was only one thing left to do,” Meghan wrote on Instagram on Tuesday (4 June). The video featured the song “Baby Mama” by Starrkeisha.

Markle then shared a series of pictures of her with her daughter, along with a sweet message, saying: “Happy birthday to our beautiful girl! Four years ago today she came into our lives – and each day is brighter and better because of it. Thanks to all of those sending love and celebrating her special day!”

The birthday message comes after Meghan revealed her dream of potentially running a business with Lilibet in the future.

In a podcast episode featuring Tina Knowles, Meghan said she had drawn inspiration from Ms Knowles’ venture with her daughter Beyoncé, the Cecred haircare line. “I wonder if one day I’ll be in business with Lili and we’ll be building something,” Meghan said.

open image in gallery Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tried to induce labour through dance ( Instagram/Meghan )

At the time of the pair’s second child Lilibet’s birth, the couple revealed the meaning behind their newborn’s name, which paid tribute to both Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Harry’s late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

According to the couple, they decided to name their daughter Lilibet, or “Lili” for short, for Prince Harry’s grandmother, the Queen, “whose family nickname is Lilibet”.

open image in gallery Meghan and Harry welcomed baby Lilibet in 2021 ( PA Wire )

Lilibet is a derivative of Elizabeth, a name of Hebrew origin which means “God is my oath,” while the Queen’s father, King George VI, reportedly used to say: “Lilibet is my pride. Margaret is my joy.”

The Queen’s childhood nickname was also one frequently used by her late husband, Prince Philip, who died on 9 April 2021. The duke and duchess also gave their daughter the middle name Diana, in tribute to Prince Harry’s mother.