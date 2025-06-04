Meghan Markle shares rare photo of Lilibet to mark daughter’s fourth birthday

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Meghan Markle wrote a sweet message about her daughter Lilibet to mark her fourth birthday.

The Duchess of Sussex took to Instagram to post two intimate pictures of her cuddling her little girl.

The first was a black and white snap showing the pair looking windswept as Lilbet sits in her mother’s lap on a boat.

A second image showed Meghan tenderly cradling newborn Lilibet as she enjoyed skin-to-skin time with the new addition to her family in 2021.

Meghan wrote: “Happy birthday to our beautiful girl! Four years ago today she came into our lives – and each day is brighter and better because of it. Thanks to all of those sending love and celebrating her special day!”

The duchess usually only shares photos of her daughter pictured from behind to protect her privacy, but in the more recent image, Lilibet’s eyes and top half of her face could be seen, with the rest of her face covered by Meghan’s arms as she hugged the princess.

Lilibet is the youngest child of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and was born in Santa Barbara after the couple quit royal life and moved to California.

The couple also share Prince Archie, aged six, who was born at the Portland Hospital in London when Harry and Meghan were working royals.

The birthday message comes after Meghan revealed her dream of potentially running a business with Lilibet in the future.

In a podcast episode featuring Tina Knowles, Meghan said she had drawn inspiration from Ms Knowles’ venture with her daughter Beyoncé, the Cecred haircare line.

“I wonder if one day I’ll be in business with Lily and we’ll be building something,” Meghan said.

During an episode of her Confessions of a Female Founder podcast, the Duchess of Sussex spoke with Cassandra Thurswell, the founder of hair and beauty brand Kitsch, about becoming a mother and the expectations she had for herself.

“I will say, for myself, especially when they are baby babies and before I was a mom, I've always wanted to be a mom,” Meghan said.

“I was like, ‘Oh gosh I'm going to give a speech with a baby on my hip.’ I had a whole vision.”

Over the years, she has largely kept her children out of the public eye. However, she still has one priority when it comes to raising them.

“For me, it’s so important my kids see me as a working mom,” Meghan said.