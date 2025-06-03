Meghan says she won’t restock As Ever jam and herbal teas until she’s ready

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Duchess of Sussex has announced a temporary halt to restocking cult products such as jam and herbal teas for her As Ever brand.

In a new podcast episode, she cited the need to ensure complete production line stability before proceeding.

Speaking on a bonus episode of her podcast, featuring Tina Knowles, Beyoncé’s mother, Meghan revealed the challenges of establishing her company, alluding to the emotional toll it has taken.

Reflecting on Knowles's entrepreneurial venture with her daughter Beyoncé, the Cecred haircare line, Meghan also shared her aspirations of potentially launching a future business with her daughter, Princess Lilibet.

open image in gallery Meghan Markle’s cult jam sold out in minutes following the launch of As Ever ( As Ever )

“I wonder if one day I’ll be in business with Lily and we’ll be building something,” the duchess said, with Knowles adding: “That’s the best.”

The duchess said of the April launch of her As Ever products including jam and herbal tea that the “scarcity mentality at the beginning might be a hook for people”, comparing it to “a sneaker drop”.

But she feared it might be “annoying” for customers, adding: “I don’t want you to eat that jam once every six months. I want that to be on your shelf all the time.”

Meghan said: “So for me at the moment, with As Ever, it was great. We planned for a year we get and then everything sells out in 45 minutes.

“Yes, amazing, great news. Then what do you do? And then you say ‘Ok, we planned as best as we could. Are we going to replenish and sell out again in an hour? Or is that annoying as a customer?

“I’m looking at it saying ‘Just pause. That happened. Let’s wait until we are completely stable and we have everything we need’.”

She added how people “see all the flashy stuff and they see the product. But that end game… those behind the scenes moments, how many tears I’ve shed”.

open image in gallery Meghan and Harry with Beyonce and Jay-Z at The Lion King in 2019 ( PA )

Knowles chatted to Meghan about how pop superstar Beyonce could have been a hairdresser after growing up watching her mother work in a salon.

The pair discussed the singer using wigs on stage, with Meghan revealing she was advised by other actresses to start wearing them while working on Suits but she chose not to do so.

Knowles said: “She’s on a stage with hot lights and she wears wigs a lot, and she’s managed to keep her hair beautiful and healthy and that’s not an easy task when you’re in showbiz.”

open image in gallery Beyonce and her mother, Tina Knowles ( PA )

Meghan replied: “That is a testament. I mean, even on Suits, I was on Suits for seven years, and I remember so many other actresses, especially if you’re in that grind, they said ‘You are going to fry your hair’, and everyone was recommending that I should start wearing wigs.

“I never ended up doing it. By the way, if I was in that industry longer, I understand why you need to protect your hair in that way.”

The pair also discussed mutual friend Hollywood mogul Tyler Perry, who gave the Sussexes use of his LA home as a base when they first moved to the US in 2020, with Knowles saying: “Tyler talks about you all… He loves you.”

Meghan described him as “the most extraordinary soundboard”.

The duchess said she “loved seeing Yvette there” – seemingly referring to Beyonce’s publicist Yvette Noel-Schure – and said: “I wrote her a letter after I went to B’s concert a couple of years ago. She said the kindest things and I just wanted her to know how much it meant to me.”

The podcast was recorded before Harry and Meghan had a night out at Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter tour, with Knowles describing how the star was “on fire” and telling Meghan ‘Y’all gotta come”.

Meghan, who said she had been trying to decide which date to attend, replied: “Oh my gosh. I can’t wait.”

Last month, the duchess shared pictures of herself and Harry at one of the shows in LA, writing on Instagram: “About last night… Thank you @beyonce and team for an amazing concert (and a very fun date night)! All love.”

Meghan first publicly met Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z in London at the premiere of Disney’s 2019 remake of The Lion King, which featured the singer’s music and her voice as the character Nala.

In the Sussexes’ Netflix documentary, Meghan was shown reading a message from Beyonce which praised the duchess’s “bravery and vulnerability” and told her she “was selected to break generational curses that need to be healed”.