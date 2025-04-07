Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Meghan Markle has offered a special deal to customers who bought products from her business after everything was already out of stock.

The Duchess of Sussex, 43, debuted her highly anticipated brand, As Ever, on April 2, and all the products sold out in less than an hour. However, some customers learned that after they’d purchased items — including raspberry jams, flower sprinkles, and wildflower honey — those products had already sold out.

On X/Twitter, one fan shared the email they got from As Ever, where they learned that they weren’t getting the limited-edition honey they paid for. Instead, they were getting a full refund.

“The orders were happening so quickly that the backend of the site didn’t have a chance to keep up,” the email reads. “The Limited-Edition Honey that you purchased was, unfortunately, already sold out. We are very sorry and will be refunding your purchase of this item.”

In addition, customers involved in the business snafu will be receiving an item of their choosing for free.

“We are working on replenishing inventory and will gladly send you an item of your choosing to thank you for your understanding,” the brand concluded the email.

open image in gallery Meghan Markle sent personal apologies to customers who didn't receive their orders ( X )

The gifts didn’t stop there. Megahn also sent a signed message and apology to customers who bought an As Ever product after it sold out.

“Dear friend, My goodness, what a whirlwind this week has been! Thank you so much for the support. It really means so much to me,” Meghan wrote in the note, included in the same email. “I was so sorry to hear about what happened with your order, and that due to overselling we are not able to get you the Limited-Edition Honey.”

Meghan promised these customers that they’d not only be the first to know when a limited-edition item drops, but they’d also be the first to receive it.

open image in gallery Meghan Markle says she’s ‘so sorry’ to customers who didn’t receive As Ever products because they were sold out ( JAKE ROSENBERG/NETFLIX )

“No need to order, it will come to you in the mail as a gift from me,” Meghan added. “Thank you again for your understanding and support, and for continuing to celebrate us during the exciting time of launch.”

The As Ever launch came nearly two months after Meghan announced she would be refreshing her brand, previously named American Riviera Orchard.

In a video filmed in her family’s garden and shared on Instagram, Meghan explained her decision to rebrand her business.

“Last year, I had thought, ‘American Riviera, that sounds like such a great name.’ It’s my neighborhood; it’s a nickname for Santa Barbara, but it limited me to things that were just manufactured and grown in this area,” she said in the clip, posted in February.

“I’ve been waiting for a moment to share a name that I had secured in 2022, and this is the moment, and it’s called As Ever,” she continued. “As Ever essentially means as it’s always been, and if you’ve followed me since 2014 with The Tig, you know I’ve always loved cooking and crafting and gardening – this is what I do.”

Meghan had previously attempted to trademark the name American Riviera in the summer of 2024. The trademark was rejected in August due to issues with how it was filed.