Meghan Markle has unveiled the first products for lifestyle brand As Ever

Nearly a year after Meghan Markle soft-launched her lifestyle brand, the Duchess of Sussex has revealed the first products to be sold under the As Ever brand. Just hours after her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, dropped on the streaming platform, jam, crepe mix, tea and more were listed on her website.

Last month, Markle took to Instagram in a video, where she revealed the brand’s new name. A nod to her former blog The Tig, she explains: “As ever means ‘as it’s always been’ or some even say ‘in the same way as always’.

“If you’ve followed along since my days of creating The Tig, you’ll know this couldn’t be truer for me. This new chapter is an extension of what has always been my love language, beautifully weaving together everything I cherish – food, gardening, entertaining, thoughtful living, and finding joy in the everyday.”

Markle explained her brand’s former name, American Riviera Orchard, limited the products the brand could manufacturer to that specific area (Santa Barbara, California).

The Duchess clarified the brand’s core products won’t change, especially its jam – “Jam’s my jam,” she said. The brand’s new website features a link to sign up with your email to “save your seat at the table”. Now, it’s also got eight products listed on the website, with confirmation you’ll be able to shop from the brand in spring 2025.

Markle has revealed that Netflix has come on board as a partner in her As Ever venture. Neither party has revealed whether Netflix has a financial stake in the company but As Ever products do feature in the Netflix show. Showcasing her love of cooking and gardening, the lifestyle show features conversations with friends, practical tips in the kitchen, advice on hosting and more.

Here’s everything you need to know, including details on the brand’s jam and tea, plus other products set to be sold by As Ever.

When will As Ever be available to shop?

Eight years on from Markle closing her lifestyle blog The Tig (short for her favourite wine Tignanello), people have long-believed the Duchess has been working on a similar project.

The initial trademark application for the Duchess’s original brand, American Riviera Orchard, was filed on 2 February 2024, so, it’s been more than a year in the making.

The brand’s launch has been tied in with Markle’s Netflix show With Love, Meghan but numerous trademark issues have delayed the launch.

Markle struggled to get trademark approved for the name American Riviera Orchard, while As Ever has now come under fire by a New York-based clothing brand of the same name. Upon the brand’s announcement, Markle was also accused of copying the small Mallorcan town Porreres’s coat of arms in the logo. The village’s symbol also includes a palm tree, with two swallows on each side but representatives for Markle say the logo is a nod to The Duke and Duchess’s home in California.

You can join the As Ever waitlist now, with the website stating products will be available in spring 2025.

What products will As Ever sell?

In a world of celebrity beauty brands, Markle appears to be breaking the mould, with the trademark application revealing a focus on home, garden, food, and general lifestyle content. The first products listed on the website include a raspberry spread and wildflower honey with honeycomb, all packaged in keepsake jars. There are also teas, including herbal peppermint, herbal lemon and ginger and herbal hibiscus, as well as flower sprinkles, crepe mix and shortbread cookies with flower sprinkles. No prices are listed yet.

As well as fruit preserves, the brand will also sell dog biscuits. Nacho Figueras, a close friend of Markle’s, shared on Instagram his delivery of both raspberry jam and his dog sitting next to a glass jar of dog biscuits.

According to the documents, the goods and services listed within the trademark application include a variety of home goods, such as tableware, cookbooks, food, pet food and kitchenware, with the trademark application seeking approval for a retail store that stocks everything from textiles, tableware and cookbooks to jellies, jams, marmalades, spreads, butter and edible oils.

A new trademark application was filed last month, revealing that customers will also be able to purchase cookie and pancake mixes, including various baked goods, biscuits, and crepes.

When will ‘With Love, Meghan’ be released?

Markle announced her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, on 2 January this year. Originally due to land on the streaming platform on 15 January, the series was pushed back in light of the Los Angeles wildfires.

“At the request of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and with the full support of Netflix, the release of the show – a heartfelt tribute to the beauty of Southern California – has been moved from its previously announced January premiere date to March 4, due to the ongoing devastation caused by the Los Angeles wildfires,” the streamer said in a statement.

Consisting of eight episodes, the series premiered on Tuesday 4 March. The show features conversations with friends (including actress Mindy Kaling and chef Alice Waters), tips and tricks for gardening and hosting, recipes for cooking and her life with Prince Harry in Montecito, California (the Royal makes an appearance in the final episode of the series).

