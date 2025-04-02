Meghan Markle officially launches As Ever — and products are immediately selling out

Meghan Markle’s new lifestyle brand As Ever is officially here.
The Duchess of Sussex launched her revamped business on Wednesday, and products have already sold out.
The collection includes crepe and cookie mixes, specialized flower sprinkles, raspberry jam, honey, and an assortment of teas.
As of now, the $15 Flower Sprinkles, $14 Raspberry Spread in Keepsake Packaging, $28 Limited-Edition Wildflower Honey with Honeycomb, $12 Herbal Lemon Ginger Tea, $12 Herbal Hibiscus Tea, and $12 Herbal Peppermint Tea are no longer available.
A $9 Raspberry Spread is listed on the site as “coming soon.”
More to follow
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments