Meghan Markle will be offering new goodies in the rebrand of her lifestyle company, As Ever, according to a new trademark filing.

Customers will soon be able to purchase cookie and pancake mixes, including various baked goods, biscuits, and crepes. However,

According to Daily Mail, the application “2022 Trademarks LLC (LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY; Delaware, USA)” was filed with the US Patent and Trademark Office.

Ahead of the March 4 show release, the Duchess of Sussex announced her company’s new name — formerly American Riviera Orchard — and unveiled a fresh logo and the revamped website.

In a February 18 post on Instagram, she wrote: “I’m thrilled to introduce you to As Ever — a brand that I created and have poured my heart into. ‘As ever’ means ‘as it’s always been’ or some even say ‘in the same way as always’.

“This new chapter is an extension of what has always been my love language, beautifully weaving together everything I cherish — food, gardening, entertaining, thoughtful living, and finding joy in the everyday,” Meghan said. “I will keep sharing behind the scenes tidbits with you here as we ramp up to launch, and I can’t wait for you to get your hands on everything we’ve been creating. Sending lots of love…”

Meghan Markle is planning to sell cookie and pancake mixes in the relaunch of her lifestyle brand, As Ever ( Getty Images/As Ever )

At the time, Meghan said the reasoning behind her creative redirection was that she no longer wanted to limit herself to selling only locally-produced foods.

The new As Ever insignia is a white palm tree with two hummingbirds flying on either side of it against a baby blue background.

Last week, Meghan was accused of copying the small Mallorcan town Porreres’ coat of arms in the logo. The village’s symbol also includes a palm tree, with two swallows on each side.

In conversation with El País, the mayor Xisca Mora claimed that As Ever’s logo “is a total copy” of Porreres’ coat of arms. Mora also met with the legal service of the City Council on February 18, after Meghan’s unveiling, to discuss the next steps to handle the situation.

However, the village’s mayor confessed they couldn’t afford to sue her.

“Reporting plagiarism is complicated and expensive and a small town hall like ours is not in a position to fight against the English crown,” she said.

Mora went on to explain she has plans to ask Meghan to remove the logo because the design, which has already been carved into several structures in Porresres, has held a special significance to the town since 1370.

A representative for Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, defended her brand’s decision to use the logo in a statement sent to The Independent.

“The logo incorporates a palm tree as a nod to The Duke and Duchess’s home in California, along with two hummingbirds — a favorite of Prince Harry’s,” the representative said. “The distinct shape enclosing the birds and tree was intentionally designed to create a unique and personal emblem. As part of the process, comprehensive global searches of registered trademarks were conducted.”