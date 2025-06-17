Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Meghan Markle has expressed her dissatisfaction with how she is perceived by the public.

The Duchess of Sussex, who recently concluded the first season of her podcast Confessions of a Female Founder, is set to appear on Emma Grede’s Aspire With Emma Grede podcast on Tuesday.

In a preview clip, Meghan reflects on how her public perception has shifted, saying it has become “very different” from what it was during her acting career.

The Good American CEO asked the royal what she would do if she could change her image. “I want to say this to you in the best way, because I wonder: If you could rewrite your public narrative from scratch, is there anything that you would do differently?” she asked her.

“Yes, I would ask people to tell the truth,” the Duchess replied.

Markle is set to appear on the ‘Aspire With Emma Grede’ podcast on Tuesday ( Getty )

During the episode, Meghan will also be addressing her viral video she recorded from the delivery room before her daughter Princess Lilibet’s birth. She posted the video on Instagram on June 4, in honor of Lilbet’s birthday.

“Four years ago today, this also happened. Both of our children were a week past their due dates… so when spicy food, all that walking, and acupuncture didn’t work — there was only one thing left to do!” she captioned the post.

“You have to be authentic,” Meghan told Grede in a clip of the podcast shared with People. “Did you see my ‘Baby Momma’ dance?”

“We maybe watched it like 20 times yesterday, and I was like, is that, is that her?” Grede replied. “Is that Prince Harry there with the fingers…I was like, okay…good on Harry, let’s go. But that’s you, right? Like that’s you in a way that we kind of haven't been able to see you before.”

“And I did like a little secret cheer, ‘cause I was like, well, that’s what I kind of want to see from you. Like I wanna see that happiness and that honesty and that ‘I don't give a f***’ kind of thing,” she continued.

Meghan reiterated how old the video was, telling Grede, “That was four years ago.”

“So it's also a really great reminder that with all the noise or whatever people do, there's still a whole life — a real, authentic, fun life — that’s happening behind the scenes.”

She added, “I’m just grateful that now, being back on social as well, I have a place where I can share it on my own terms.”

The full episode of ‘Confessions of a Female Founder’ will be available to listeners on Tuesday.