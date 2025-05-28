Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Meghan Markle isn’t planning on restocking her highly sought-after jams anytime soon.

In a new interview shared in line with the final episode of her podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, on Tuesday, the Duchess revealed she was planning to “assess” new avenues for her brand.

Products such as jam, honey and herbal teas from the first As Ever launch in April sold out in less than an hour.

However, Meghan now says she plans on taking a “step back, gather data from the launch, and figure out exactly what As Ever could be.”

New products for As Ever are planned to be announced during the first quarter of 2026.

“I want to really focus on the hospitality angle of As Ever, but as we take the learnings, we can understand what the customer’s needs are seasonally,” Meghan told Fast Company.

‘The category of fashion is something I will explore at a later date, because I do think that’s an interesting space for me,’ Meghan said ( Craig Barritt/Getty Images for TIME) )

“My heart is very deeply in my home. Everything comes from being rooted in the love story of your home and garden, and then you can imagine different verticals coming out of that.”

Asked whether she might explore moving into clothing one day, Meghan responded: “Fashion is a category I plan to explore down the line because I find it to be an intriguing space for me.”

Tuesday’s episode of Meghan’s podcast featured her speaking to the founder of Spanx, Sara Blakely.

Throughout the episode, the two discussed Blakely pivoting away from Spanx to create her own sneaker high heel hybrid, called Sneex. As Blakely reflected on how painful it was for her to wear high heels, Meghan chimed in with her own experience of wearing stilettos while pregnant.

“I gained 65 pounds with both pregnancies,” Meghan said. “And you’re in these five-inch pointy-toed stilettos.”

“You have the most enormous bump and your tiny little ankles are bracing themselves in these high heels, but all my weight was in the front,” she recalled. “So you’re just going, how on Earth am I not just tipping, you know, face planting? I was clinging very closely to my husband, like, ‘Please don’t let me fall.’”

Earlier this month, Meghan revealed she consulted an Ayurvedic doctor during both her pregnancies.

Acknowledging that some might find the approach unconventional, Meghan noted: “I think a lot of people when they hear mushrooms, they go ‘OK, she’s talking about being hippie-dippy, grounded in all these things.’”

“If you aren’t familiar with adaptogens, you can go to this place of ‘Oh, it’s feeling a little psychedelic and super woo-woo’,” she said.

Meghan said involving an Ayurvedic practitioner was about seeing “food as medicine.”

“So there are these items and ingredients that have been part of our natural ecosystem and dietary system for a long time, whether acknowledged or not, that somehow you say mushrooms, and now people have a connotation attached to it,” she said.

“But it’s really just a food trend that I believe you were far ahead of in terms of saying, ‘Hold on, these have properties that can in some way make you feel differently in a really safe way.’”