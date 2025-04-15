Meghan Markle speaks about emotional impact of miscarriage

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Meghan Markle has shared the heartbreaking grief she went through following her experience of miscarriage.

The Duchess of Sussex, 43, has two children, five-year-old Archie and three-year-old Lilibet, with her husband Prince Harry. She has previously been open about suffering a miscarriage in 2020, detailing the “sharp cramps” she underwent as she was holding her son, before realising what was happening.

Following the mixed reception of her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, the Duchess released the debut episode of her new podcast series, Confessions of a Female Founder 8 April, in which she opened up about suffering from postpartum preeclampsia.

On Tuesday (15 April), she released the second episode, in which she interviewed lawyer and politician, Reshma Sajuani, the founder of Girls Who Code.

In it, she spoke candidly about the emotional impact of her miscarriage.

"I'll bring this up if you are comfortable talking about it,” she said to Saujani.

“I have spoken about the miscarriage we experienced. And I think in some parallel way, when you have to learn to detach from the thing that you have so much promise and hope for and to be able to be OK at a certain point to let something go, something go that you plan to love for a long time."

Markle said she had struggled to let go of something ‘that you plan to love for a long time’ ( Getty Images )

Saujani seconded her thoughts as she said: “I feel like you are reading my diaries. That's really insightful, I don't think anyone has said it that way for me but that's right because here I was for so many years trying to get pregnant, having miscarriages because I had auto-immune issues and I got into this kind of scary habit where I would be in a doctor's office and they'd be like, you have no heartbeat.”

She continued: “And I should have just gone home and gone to sleep and curled up with my husband. But I would just take a breath and I would just show up in a living room, on a stage and just perform. And oftentimes I was just performing to these children that I desperately wanted and I just got really good at that but it was eating me up inside."

Speaking about her struggle with postpartum preeclampsia, Markle told Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd: "We both had very similar experiences, though we didn't know each other at the time, with postpartum, and we both had preeclampsia. Postpartum preeclampsia.” She added: “You’re still trying to juggle all of these things, and the world doesn’t know what’s happening quietly.”