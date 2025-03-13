Meghan Markle announces new podcast series after ending $20 million Spotify deal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Meghan Markle is adding another new venture to her existing media repertoire.

After the release of her Netflix series With Love, Meghan earlier this month, the 43-year-old Duchess of Sussex announced plans for a new podcast entitled Confessions of a Female Founder.

Produced by Lemonada Media, the upcoming eight-part series, which will debut on April 8, with explore her experiences as an entrepreneur, as she hosts fellow female business owners.

Meghan gave her followers a sneak peek at the podcast on Instagram, teasing some of the guests they can expect to hear from in the first season.

“I’ve been having candid conversations with amazing women who have turned dreams into realities, and scaled small ideas into massively successful businesses,” she wrote on March 13. “They’re opening up, sharing their tips, tricks (and tumbles), and letting me pick their brains as I build out my own business, As ever.

“It has been absolutely eye-opening, inspiring…and fun! (Because what’s the point if we can’t have some fun on this wild adventure?),” she continued.

The announcement of Markle’ new podcast comes after Spotify decided to end her $20 million deal for a second season of her first podcast series Archetypes, in which she breaks down the labels unfairly placed on women.

Archetypes premiered in August 2022 and included 12 episodes guest starring Paris Hilton, Mariah Carey, Serena Williams, Candace Bushnell, and several other female celebrities, as well as few male A-listers such as Trevor Noah and Judd Apatow.

The podcast was the only project Markle and Prince Harry produced during their two-and-a-half year partnership with the streaming giant. A bombshell Vanity Fair report about the podcast included accusations of bullying from those working on it.

Meghan Markle’s new lifestyle brand, As Ever, expands its product selection to include baked goods and cookie mixes ( iStock/The Independent )

Markle been working on a rebrand for some time now, revamping her existing lifestyle company, formerly called American Riveria Orchard, to become As Ever. Along with the new name, customers also have a wider range of products to chose from, including cookie and pancake mixes.

The podcast comes hot on the heels of her lifestyle Netflix series With Love, Meghan, which was released on March 4.

Her foray into light entertainment, which sees her flower arranging and making cocktails among other domestic duties, has been panned by critics, with viewers echoing their dissatisfaction.

Despite any criticisms, Markle’s show ranked tenth on Netflix’s Top 10 Shows Overview list, according to People. As of Wednesday, the show has 2.6 million views and 12.6 million hours watched in its first week. Netflix has also renewed the series for a second season.