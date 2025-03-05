Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Netflix subscribers have been quick to share their verdict on The Duchess of Sussex’s new lifestyle show With Love, Meghan – with many left disappointed by the programme.

The eight part series, which features famous faces including The Office star Mindy Kaling, celebrity makeup artist Daniel Martin, and, of course, Prince Harry, was promoted as a “new chapter” for the former royal.

However, Markle's foray into light entertainment, which sees her flower arranging and making cocktails among other domestic duties, has been panned by critics, with viewers echoing their dissatisfaction.

Taking to X/Twitter, one viewer complained the programme lacked authenticity. “I'm not even 30 seconds into the first episode and I already know that With Love, Meghan is the FAKEST stuff ever,” they said.

Another person said the content in the show wasn’t relatable enough for the average viewer. “Six minutes of With Love, Meghan... ok only for richest people..so.. bye bye,” they added.

Meanwhile, a third Netflix subscriber alleged that Markle’s tips lacked originality. “All of Meghan Markle’s ‘recipes’ can be found on Pinterest,” they claimed.

However, many viewers found the lifestyle programme a comforting watch, defending With Love, Meghan as a “fun, relaxing, peaceful, joyful, informative” series.

open image in gallery Meghan Markle on ‘With Love, Meghan’ ( Netflix )

“I needed this show. With all the drama happening here in the US,” they said. Meanwhile, another fan added: “It's delightful. I will never understand the people whose entire personalities are hating her. It's sickening."

A third person claimed the show was “amazing” adding they were “proud of Meghan” for the programme.

In another comment, one fan described the show as “light and warm” with many noting Markle looked “happy” and like she was “glowing” in the footage.

The show is being viewed as a make-or-break moment for the Sussexes, who signed a multimillion-pound deal with Netflix in 2020, with their most successful output being their controversial Harry & Meghan documentary, which features accusations against the Royal family.

open image in gallery Harry and Meghan celebrate on ‘With Love, Meghan’ ( Netflix )

The Duke of Sussex makes just one appearance at the end of the final episode when he joins Meghan, her mother Doria Ragland and friends for an outdoor celebratory brunch.

In what is seemingly a nod to the restrictions she felt within the royal family, Meghan raises a toast, saying: “This feels like a new chapter that I’m so excited that I get to share and I’ve been able to learn from all of you. So, I just thank you for all the love and support.”

