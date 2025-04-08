Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Meghan Markle has revealed that she suffered from postpartum preeclampsia, describing the experience as a “huge medical scare”.

The 43-year-old revealed she had the “rare and scary” health condition in the debut episode of her new podcast. In Confessions of a Female Founder, Meghan described the experience while discussing the challenges of building businesses and balancing motherhood with Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd.

"We both had very similar experiences, though we didn't know each other at the time, with postpartum, and we both had preeclampsia. Postpartum preeclampsia," Markle said.

“You’re still trying to juggle all of these things, and the world doesn’t know what’s happening quietly.”

Herd described the condition as “life or death, truly”.

Below, we explain what the condition is as well as its warning signs.

What is postpartum preeclampsia?

Postpartum preeclampsia is a high blood pressure condition that can occur after childbirth and cause serious complications if untreated. Markle, Herd, and Kim Kardashian are among the celebrities who have suffered from the illness.

The NHS describes it as a condition that affects some pregnant women, usually during the second half of pregnancy (from 20 weeks), or it can also affect women soon after their baby is delivered.

Markle said she experienced the ‘huge medical scare’ ( Getty Images )

What are the symptoms?

Early signs of pre-eclampsia include having high blood pressure (hypertension) and protein in your urine (proteinuria), according to the NHS.

While the signs may not be picked up initially, any issues should be picked up in antenatal appointments.

In some cases, further symptoms can develop, including:

severe headache

vision problems, such as blurring or flashing

pain just below the ribs

vomiting

sudden swelling of the face, hands or feet

Who is affected?

The causes of preeclampsia are not known but some people are more at risk of the condition than others. Those at risk of developing it include those with:

diabetes, high blood pressure or kidney disease before they were pregnant

an autoimmune condition, such as lupus or antiphospholipid syndrome

high blood pressure or pre-eclampsia in a previous pregnancy

According to the NHS, other factors that can slightly increase a person’s chance of developing the condition include:

a family history of pre-eclampsia

being 40 years old or more

it's more than 10 years since your last pregnancy

expecting multiple babies (twins or triplets)

having a body mass index (BMI) of 35 or more

The NHS says: “If you have 2 or more of these together, your chances are higher.”

It adds: “If you notice any symptoms of pre-eclampsia, seek medical advice immediately by calling your midwife, GP surgery or NHS 111.

“Although many cases are mild, the condition can lead to serious complications for both mother and baby if it's not monitored and treated.

“The earlier pre-eclampsia is diagnosed and monitored, the better the outlook for mother and baby.”