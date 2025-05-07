Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

This year’s Met Gala saw another event full of stunning outfits, bold designs, and, of course, some questionable choices.

One star who raised eyebrows at the event was K-pop singer Lisa Manobal, who recently appeared in The White Lotus, wearing a lace Louis Vuitton bodysuit embroidered with a collage of different faces, including one that appeared to look like the civil rights activist Rosa Parks.

The theme for Monday night’s event was inspired by The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s forthcoming spring exhibition, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style”, which focuses on menswear and suit tailoring, with an emphasis on Black dandyism.

The dress code, titled “Tailored For You,” was chosen to encourage individual expression, inviting guests to dress in a way that felt authentic to them.

Manobal, who is part of the colossal K-pop group Blackpink, wore the bodysuit under an embroidered jacket, accessorised with LV logo tights and a monogrammed handbag. The embroidered pattern in the lace appears throughout the jacket and bodysuit in different places, but is most visible on the crotch area.

Some people, believing the face to be that of Parks, have called it “disrespectful” due to the placement of the face on the lower part of the bodysuit.

However, a representative for the artist Henry Taylor – who drew the embroidered portraits for Louis Vuitton – has since confirmed that the figure in question was actually one of Taylor’s neighbours, not Parks.

“The figure featured in Lisa’s Louis Vuitton look is not Rosa Parks, but one of Henry’s neighbours,” a representative told Vulture.

“The faces seen on this look, as well as on previous LV garments featuring Taylor’s artwork, are all drawn from his personal life – family members, friends, and neighbours. These figures come directly from Henry’s existing artworks, which he provided to LVMH for Pharrell’s debut collection with Louis Vuitton in 2023. None of the individuals depicted in any of the garments are Rosa Parks or other well-known figures from Black cultural history. They are all people from Henry’s own life.”

open image in gallery Lisa Manobal wearing Louis Vuitton at the Met Gala ( Getty Images )

The motif was originally commissioned by creative director Pharrell Williams for his debut spring 2024 collection for Louis Vuitton.

Before the clarification took place, Manobal had been the subject to scrutiny from viewers online.

“Whoever dresses Lisa tonight hates her,” wrote one person on X/Twitter on Monday night. “Why put Rosa Parks on her ass and crotch? A night celebrating black excellence, putting a civil rights icon on your booty?”

open image in gallery Lisa Manobal wearing Louis Vuitton at the Met Gala ( Getty Images )

Another person added: “NO BC WHAT DO YOU MEAN BLACKPINK LISA HAS ROSA PARKS EMBROIDERED ON HER UNDERWEAR?”

Elsewhere at this year’s Met Gala, Diana Ross captivated the red carpet after a 22-year hiatus and Rihanna revealed that she is pregnant with her third child as she prepared to arrive at the event.

The “Shut Up and Drive” singer arrived at the event wearing a black cropped woollen jacket, a wool bustier bodysuit, a black pinstripe wool tailored skirt with a bustle, a polka dot satin cravat and an oversized floppy hat, all by Marc Jacobs.

Manobal wasn’t the only one facing criticism for her outfit. Shakira, who wore an eye-catching bubblegum pink gown with a sweeping train that cascaded down the museum’s steps, was called out for not paying attention to the theme.

open image in gallery Shakira at the 2025 Met Gala ( Getty )

“Beautiful…but not on theme whatsoever,” one person wrote on Instagram in response to the outfit, while another critic dubbed the gown “ridiculous”.

Additional commenters added that Shakira had “missed the assignment”, with one person joking her pink dress reminded them of Glinda from the stage musical and recent Hollywood film Wicked.

You can find the best dressed stars, including Janelle Monáe, Lauryn Hill and Damson Idris, here.