Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kylie Kelce is sharing what she really thinks about her brother-in-law Travis Kelce claiming he’s never argued with his fiancée, Taylor Swift.

Travis made headlines during last week’s episode of his New Heights podcast alongside his brother Jason, when the Kansas City Chiefs star told George Clooney he’s “never gotten into an argument” with Swift. However, he still acknowledged that he and the "Fortnight" singer — who announced their engagement in August — have only been together for “two and a half years.”

Fans have been asking Kylie to address her brother-in-law’s claims, which she did by calling out her husband, Jason.

“Notice how my husband was oddly quiet during this segment,” she quipped, during Thursday’s episode of her podcast, Not Gonna Lie. “He did ask a couple of clarifying questions. But for the most part, his ass knew that he could not say that after almost eight years married. We absolutely argue.”

“Do we argue often? Not really. But we’ve definitely argued. For sure,” Kylie, who shares four daughters — Wyatt, six, Elliotte, four, Bennett, two, and Finn, eight months — with Jason, added.

open image in gallery Kylie Kelce mocks her husband Jason for being ‘noticeably quiet’ when Travis Kelce said he never argues with Taylor Swift ( Getty Images )

She then questioned what Travis’s definition of an argument actually was.

“To be fair, I'm not a yelling arguer. So the arguments in our house, they're not a yelling situation,” she continued. “I just think that if you're married, you live together, specifically if you have children, you're potentially having some sleepless nights. You might have varying degrees of patience with certain situations with your kids.”

Kylie further emphasized her confusion about Travis saying he doesn’t argue with Swift, after Clooney said he doesn’t argue with his wife, Amal Clooney.

“You're telling me you don't bicker or argue? Or maybe you do bicker, but you don't argue?” she concluded. “To George Clooney's credit, I would not argue with Amal either. Absolutely not. I would be right behind [Amal] like, ‘Yeah. Get them, what she said. I'm with her.’ Whatever she says, we ride at dawn.”

open image in gallery Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement in August ( Getty )

During the New Heights episode, Clooney explained why he and Amal — who share eight-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander — don’t get into arguments.

“Dude, I'm 64 years old. And what am I gonna argue about at this point? You know? I've met this incredible woman, that is, she's beautiful and smart, and she stands for all the most important things that I believe in in the world. And I can't believe how lucky I am. So what am I going to fight about?”

“You can use that if you want,” Clooney jokingly told Travis and Jason, who admitted they would be taking advantage of the offer.

“I'm just taking notes this whole time, big guy. You don't even know,” Travis said.