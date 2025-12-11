Kylie Kelce has very relatable response to Travis claiming he and Taylor Swift have never argued
The NFL tight end made the claims about his relationship with Swift during last week’s episode of his podcast, ‘New Heights’
Kylie Kelce is sharing what she really thinks about her brother-in-law Travis Kelce claiming he’s never argued with his fiancée, Taylor Swift.
Travis made headlines during last week’s episode of his New Heights podcast alongside his brother Jason, when the Kansas City Chiefs star told George Clooney he’s “never gotten into an argument” with Swift. However, he still acknowledged that he and the "Fortnight" singer — who announced their engagement in August — have only been together for “two and a half years.”
Fans have been asking Kylie to address her brother-in-law’s claims, which she did by calling out her husband, Jason.
“Notice how my husband was oddly quiet during this segment,” she quipped, during Thursday’s episode of her podcast, Not Gonna Lie. “He did ask a couple of clarifying questions. But for the most part, his ass knew that he could not say that after almost eight years married. We absolutely argue.”
“Do we argue often? Not really. But we’ve definitely argued. For sure,” Kylie, who shares four daughters — Wyatt, six, Elliotte, four, Bennett, two, and Finn, eight months — with Jason, added.
She then questioned what Travis’s definition of an argument actually was.
“To be fair, I'm not a yelling arguer. So the arguments in our house, they're not a yelling situation,” she continued. “I just think that if you're married, you live together, specifically if you have children, you're potentially having some sleepless nights. You might have varying degrees of patience with certain situations with your kids.”
Kylie further emphasized her confusion about Travis saying he doesn’t argue with Swift, after Clooney said he doesn’t argue with his wife, Amal Clooney.
“You're telling me you don't bicker or argue? Or maybe you do bicker, but you don't argue?” she concluded. “To George Clooney's credit, I would not argue with Amal either. Absolutely not. I would be right behind [Amal] like, ‘Yeah. Get them, what she said. I'm with her.’ Whatever she says, we ride at dawn.”
During the New Heights episode, Clooney explained why he and Amal — who share eight-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander — don’t get into arguments.
“Dude, I'm 64 years old. And what am I gonna argue about at this point? You know? I've met this incredible woman, that is, she's beautiful and smart, and she stands for all the most important things that I believe in in the world. And I can't believe how lucky I am. So what am I going to fight about?”
“You can use that if you want,” Clooney jokingly told Travis and Jason, who admitted they would be taking advantage of the offer.
“I'm just taking notes this whole time, big guy. You don't even know,” Travis said.
