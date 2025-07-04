Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Amal Clooney has opened up about how “incredibly lucky” she feels to share her life with husband George Clooney.

In a new interview, the human rights lawyer spoke about the balance she and the Ocean’s Eleven actor have found between their professional responsibilities and parenting.

“I have a partner in life who is so supportive of what I do. So I don’t feel like I have to apologise for it or rein it in,” Amal told Charlotte Tilbury in a conversation for Glamour.

“And I remember when I became a mom, which was obviously a new frontier, he was the first one to say, ‘I know you’ve got this speech at the Security Council. You have to go, I’ve got the kids, don’t worry about it.’ I feel so incredibly lucky to share every day with him. And now we’re four. And I don’t take any of it for granted. I treasure the laughter and the joy that I get from just being with them.”

The couple got married in September 2014, and welcomed twins, Alexander and Ella, in 2017.

Amal also talked about the strict no phones policy she follows at home to ensure their children are kept out of the spotlight.

“Creating private moments and spaces is becoming increasingly difficult. But that’s also why we entertain a lot at home. I now have a phone basket that I use to take everyone’s phones away! It’s important to get that balance where you have time alone with your family and with your friends where people feel like you can have a safe and frank exchange,” she said.

“And I would say becoming a parent means you’re more troubled by some of the intrusions. So we do the best we can to minimise any impact on our children. We don’t put our children out there, we’ve never put their photo out there or anything like that.”

George has also previously spoken of how important it was to him to keep their children out of media headlines.

“I have a goal of trying to protect, I don’t want pictures of my kids. We deal in very serious subject matters, with very serious bad guys, and we don’t want to have photos of our kids out there. So we have to work hard at trying to stay private, and it’s tricky, as you can imagine,” he said in an interview with GQ last year.

open image in gallery Amal also spoke at length about the philanthropic work she does with the Buckingham Palace for the The King’s Trust ( Getty Images )

Amal also spoke at length about the philanthropic work she does with the Buckingham Palace for the The King’s Trust, and the establishment of the Amal Clooney Women’s Empowerment Award.

“I was really touched and really honoured that we could have this opportunity to shine a light on one example of what they do, which is try to empower women through up-skilling and training in some of the most remote parts of places like Kenya and India and Pakistan,” she said.