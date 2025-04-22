Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

George and Amal Clooney have claimed that they have never argued despite being married for more than 10 years.

The Ocean’s Eleven actor married his barrister wife in September 2014 just a few months after their first date, with the happy couple hosting their nuptials in Venice, Italy. They welcomed their twin daughters, Alexander and Ella, in 2017.

During a new interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings, George said he and Amal have never fought with one another – a claim he previously made in 2022.

The Michael Clayton star told King: “I remember we were here with you once before and I remember we said we'd never had an argument. We still haven't. We're trying to find something to fight about!

“I feel so extraordinarily lucky to have met his incredible woman. I feel as if I hit the jackpot. There isn't a day that goes by where I don't think I'm the luckiest man in the world. So it's great.”

This echoes what the couple said in 2022, with Amal saying: “It's maddening to some of our friends. I have a cousin, actually, every time we see him he's like, his first question is, ‘So have you had an argument yet?’ before he says hello.”

George and Amal Clooney in 2017 ( Invision/AP )

King, who also conducted the interview three years ago, asked: “Seriously? You've never had an argument?” In response, George joked: “Would you like us to right now? Would that make you feel better?”

The actor is currently starring as American broadcaster Edward R Murrow in Good Night, and Good Luck, based on the 2005 film of the same name.

Before his marriage to the human rights lawyer in 2014, Clooney previously held the title of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelor. While the Ticket to Paradise star, 61, shares a significant age gap with Amal, 44, he explained how waiting until he was 53 to tie the knot helped make him the perfect partner for his wife.

“We agree on most things,” Clooney recently told E! News. “When you’re 61, which apparently I am, as you get older, you’re kind of looking at things a little differently.”