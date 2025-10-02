Kylie Kelce breaks down in tears as she opens up about miscarriage

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kylie Kelce has opened up about her miscarriage in an emotional conversation on her podcast.

In July 2024, the wife of retired NFL player Jason Kelce spoke about a miscarriage she had before the birth of their first daughter, Wyatt, now six. On Thursday’s episode of her Not Gonna Lie podcast, she went into further detail in honor of October being Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month.

“I wanted to share some more details because when I experienced my miscarriage, I felt like a bunch of people came forward to support me and offer words of encouragement or love. So they divulged that they also had experienced losses,” she told her podcast listeners. “It is interesting how sometimes it takes you experiencing a loss for people to open up about their own.”

Kylie —who also shares daughters Elliotte, 4, Bennett, 2, and Finn, 6 months, with her husband — talked about beginning to grow her family, saying she saw her first positive pregnancy test in August 2018.

She and Jason began telling their families that they were expecting after her six-week doctor’s appointment, noting that she was aware of “the rate at which people lose pregnancies.”

‘It felt like everything went into slow motion,’ Kylie described discovering she had miscarried ( Getty Images )

“We surprised Jason’s mom and dad with a video. We also surprised Jason’s aunt and his grandmother. When we were in Cleveland, we surprised Travis [Kelce] with little baby booties,” Kylie continued. “All of these interactions were recorded for memory purposes. I think the thought process was like, ‘Yes, maybe one day we’ll clip them together and share them.'”

She then began to tear up, saying that she learned at her 12-week appointment that she miscarried.

“It felt like everything went into slow motion. And they could not find the baby on the Doppler,” she said. “I remember being like, ‘Oh, there isn’t a heartbeat. You didn’t find one because there isn’t one.’ They estimated that the baby had stopped developing between, I believe, it was nine and 10 weeks. Essentially, I had had what you would refer to as a missed miscarriage. It means that your body did not realize that the pregnancy was no longer viable.”

That day had been especially difficult because it was also Jason’s birthday, and Kylie tried to avoid telling him the news, but she eventually did.

Due to the pregnancy loss, Kylie said she took her future pregnancies more seriously, not telling loved ones she was pregnant until she was 16-20 weeks along.

“I Googled almost every week what the percentage likelihood was that a baby could survive, which sounds really dark. I literally did it for Finn,” she said, referencing her youngest daughter.

Despite going on to have four children, Kylie said the experience “still hurts” and “never leaves you.”

“It is scarring and stays with you in a way that is yours only. Whether you have a loss at six weeks or 13 weeks or whenever, that loss is real,” she said. “I think it’s important to have people around you that understand what you’re going through and who are in on the struggles that you’re having and feeling. And I think it’s really important to have an open dialogue with your doctors.”

The Sands national helpline provides support for anyone affected by the death of a baby. You can call 0808 164 3332 free of charge, or email helpline@sands.org.uk