Kai Trump, President Donald Trump’s eldest grandchild, has sparked backlash from Taylor Swift fans, who are accusing her of copying Travis Kelce’s logo.

The 18-year-old competitive golfer last week launched a new line of merchandise, emblazoned with her initials — half of a “T” atop a “K.”

The logo closely resembles that of the NFL star’s streetwear brand, Tru Kolors, in its latest collaboration with American Eagle. Since partnering with the popular apparel brand in August, the Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end has been wearing hats embroidered with a “T” behind a “K.”

Although the major difference between the two logos is that Kelce’s features a longer “T,” Kai is still facing accusations from Swift fans of “ripping off” her fiancé’s logo.

“Hmmm….it looks like Kai Trump ripped off Travis Kelce’s Tru Kolors logo,” one person surmised on X, with a second more strongly insisting that “Kai stole the logo from Travis Kelce.”

Donald Trump's eldest grandchild, Kai (left) launched new merch with a logo similar to Travis Kelce's (right) partnership with American Eagle ( Getty / New Heights on YouTube )

A third claimed that she not only “ripped off Travis Kelce’s clothing brand logo,” but also used the White House as a backdrop to do so.

“Wonder if he’ll sue?” a fourth commented.

Another quipped that Kai’s version was a cheaper-looking version of Kelce’s. “Kai Trump logo is [the] Temu version of Travis Kelce’s American Eagle Tru Kolor line,” they said. “Logo is very similar- only difference is the line of her ‘T’ is shorter.”

The Independent has contacted Kai’s online merchandise store for comment.

Kai, the daughter of the president’s oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., and his ex-wife, recently announced she was accepting pre-orders for her cotton sweatshirts, which are being sold for $130.

To promote the venture, she posted a video of herself modeling the shirts in front of the White House on Instagram, before accompanying the president to the Ryder Cup aboard Air Force One while wearing a different version.

She later posted a video of herself golfing on the South Lawn, again wearing one of the shirts.

Her use of the White House for her promotional videos has reignited questions over the president’s family using his office for profit.

Ever since the beginning of Trump’s first term in January 2017, his extended family has been embroiled in conflict-of-interest accusations due to their extensive business interests.

Responding to the criticism of Kai, the administration said in a statement to The Wall Street Journal that “there is no prohibition against taking pictures on White House grounds nor is there a government endorsement of her product, so there is no issue here.”