Travis Kelce makes bold new claim about relationship with Taylor Swift
While speaking with George Clooney on ‘New Heights,’ the tight end opened up about his two-year relationship with Swift
Travis Kelce has opened up about one aspect of his relationship with his fiancée, Taylor Swift.
During Wednesday’s episode of his New Heights podcast hosted alongside his older brother Jason Kelce, the siblings asked guest George Clooney about his prior claim that he has never had an argument with his wife, Amal Clooney.
“You claim that you and your wife haven't gotten in a fight in 10 years,” Travis said. “Are you lying?”
“No, I’m not lying,” the Ocean’s 11 actor replied before turning the question around on the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. “Travis, shall we ask you the same questions?”
The NFL player, who has been dating Swift since 2023, laughed before admitting that while they haven’t been together 10 years, he and the “Opalite” singer have also never had an argument.
“Well, it's only been two and a half years, and you're right. I haven't gotten into an argument. Never once,” he said.
The ER alum then pivoted the conversation back to his relationship with Amal, explaining that the two don’t fight because they both know there won’t be a winner.
“Dude, I'm 64 years old. And what am I gonna argue about at this point? You know? I've met this incredible woman, that is, she's beautiful and smart, and she stands for all the most important things that I believe in in the world. And I can't believe how lucky I am. So what am I going to fight about?” he added.
“You can use that if you want,” Clooney jokingly told the brothers, who admitted they would be taking advantage of the offer.
“I'm just taking notes this whole time, big guy. You don't even know,” Travis said.
In August, Swift and Travis announced their engagement with a series of Instagram photos showing the tight end on one knee under an arch of roses in the center of a garden.
“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the joint post was captioned.
A close-up photo showed off the massive engagement ring, a round brilliant-cut old mine diamond bezel-set in yellow gold, according to Vogue. Travis himself worked with Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry to design the ring.
The post garnered more than 1.5 million likes within 10 minutes of being shared by the couple — and over 10 million within an hour.
