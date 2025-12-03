Travis Kelce makes bold new claim about relationship with Taylor Swift

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Travis Kelce has opened up about one aspect of his relationship with his fiancée, Taylor Swift.

During Wednesday’s episode of his New Heights podcast hosted alongside his older brother Jason Kelce, the siblings asked guest George Clooney about his prior claim that he has never had an argument with his wife, Amal Clooney.

“You claim that you and your wife haven't gotten in a fight in 10 years,” Travis said. “Are you lying?”

“No, I’m not lying,” the Ocean’s 11 actor replied before turning the question around on the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. “Travis, shall we ask you the same questions?”

The NFL player, who has been dating Swift since 2023, laughed before admitting that while they haven’t been together 10 years, he and the “Opalite” singer have also never had an argument.

open image in gallery ‘I haven't gotten into an argument,’ Travis said about his relationship with Swift ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Swift and Travis went public with their relationship in 2023 ( Getty Images )

“Well, it's only been two and a half years, and you're right. I haven't gotten into an argument. Never once,” he said.

The ER alum then pivoted the conversation back to his relationship with Amal, explaining that the two don’t fight because they both know there won’t be a winner.

“Dude, I'm 64 years old. And what am I gonna argue about at this point? You know? I've met this incredible woman, that is, she's beautiful and smart, and she stands for all the most important things that I believe in in the world. And I can't believe how lucky I am. So what am I going to fight about?” he added.

“You can use that if you want,” Clooney jokingly told the brothers, who admitted they would be taking advantage of the offer.

“I'm just taking notes this whole time, big guy. You don't even know,” Travis said.

In August, Swift and Travis announced their engagement with a series of Instagram photos showing the tight end on one knee under an arch of roses in the center of a garden.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the joint post was captioned.

A close-up photo showed off the massive engagement ring, a round brilliant-cut old mine diamond bezel-set in yellow gold, according to Vogue. Travis himself worked with Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry to design the ring.

The post garnered more than 1.5 million likes within 10 minutes of being shared by the couple — and over 10 million within an hour.