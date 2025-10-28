Travis Kelce celebrates 100th touchdown with on-field nod to Taylor Swift

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Travis Kelce made sure to include his fiancée in his 100th NFL touchdown celebration on Monday.

Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Washington Commanders at Arrowhead Stadium with Taylor Swift in her usual suite alongside the Chiefs’ quarterback, Patrick Mahomes’s wife, Brittany Mahomes.

Toward the end of the third quarter of the game, Kelce caught a 10-yard touchdown pass — his 100th in 12 seasons in the NFL. The catch makes Kelce the fourth tight end in NFL history to catch 100 touchdown passes, with the other three being Antonio Gates (118), Tony Gonzalez (115) and Rob Gronkowski (107).

To celebrate, Kelce pumped his fists in the air — a move that many fans on X quickly noticed resembled choreography from Swift’s new music video, “The Fate of Ophelia,” off her recently released album The Life of a Showgirl.

The song is one of several on the Grammy winner’s latest record rumored to reference her relationship with the Chiefs star. Another standout track, “Wood,” became a topic of discussion on Travis’s New Heights podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce.

“‘Wood,’ great soundtrack,” Jason joked after the album dropped. “How do you feel about ‘Wood’? Let’s ask this.”

Kelce caught a 10-yard touchdown pass during the third quarter of Monday night’s NFL game ( Getty Images )

Travis laughed hysterically at the question before responding, “It’s a great song!”

However, Jason pressed on: “Do you feel cocky about the song ‘Wood?’”

The track caused Swift’s fans to blush because of the amount of sexually charged lyrics about her fiancé.

Travis — who began dating the “Shake It Off” singer in 2023 — insisted he didn’t feel “cocky” or “confident” because of the track. “Any song that she references me in is very…” he began, before Jason interrupted with: “That’s not just any song,” noting that it was “very specific.”

The Kansas City Chiefs star continued to play coy about the tune. “I love that girl, so what do you mean?” he said.

Still, Jason continued to argue that the song was about a “very specific thing.” Travis then teased his brother, telling him he’s “not understanding the song.”

Following the couple’s August engagement, Swift has largely remained private with her presence at home football games for the Chiefs, but has routinely been seen at the team’s afterparties.

After the team’s 28-7 win against the Commanders, they will be playing against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.