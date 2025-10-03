Taylor Swift fans blush over sexual lyrics about Travis Kelce in ‘Wood’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Taylor Swift has her fans in a tizzy over the lyrics of her new song, “Wood.”

The ninth track on the pop star’s latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, is replete with sexual innuendos about how her fiancé, NFL star Travis Kelce’s love changed her life.

“Forgive me, it sounds cocky / He ah-matized me and opened my еyes / Redwood tree, it ain’t hard to see / His love was the key that opened my thighs,” Swift, 35, sings in the post-chorus.

Several fans are convinced the “Redwood tree” mention is a nod to a 2021 viral tweet that read: “Swifties when Ariana [Grande] sings about sex and doesn’t write it like ‘he stuck his long wood into my redwood forest and let his sap ferment my roots,’” alongside a GIF of Viola Davis crying.

“And baby, I’ll admit I’ve been a little superstitious (Superstitious) / The curse on me was broken by your magic wand (Ah) / Seems to be that you and me, we make our own luck / New Heights (New Heights) of manhood (Manhood),” continues Swift, referencing Kelce’s popular New Heights podcast. “I ain’t gotta knock on wood.”

open image in gallery Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement in August after two years of dating ( AP )

Many listeners reacted with near disbelief that the Grammy-winning megastar chose to express her love for Kelce in that way.

“There’s a song called ‘Wood’ in the newly released Taylor Swift album and well it’s about....um,” one fan wrote on X, adding a crying emoji.

“She was not playing around writing ‘Wood’,” a second noted.

“Apparently, I lack any creativity because nothing could have prepared me for what the new Taylor Swift song ‘Wood’ is about,” a third commented. “Congratulations to Travis Kelce. Good s***, man.”

open image in gallery The back cover of ‘The Life Of A Showgirl’ ( Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott/PA )

“My lesbian sensibilities are shook after listening to ‘Wood,’” a third quipped. “Taylor Swift....girl, I’m happy for you but omg I’m too gay for this.”

“I guessed he’d be packing but ma’am control yourself,” a fourth said.

Still, the song quickly emerged as a fan favorite.

“I DIED song is sooooo funny but the melody and stuff is pretty good really upbeat I liked it I mean I’ll turn it on and listen bon appétit taylor swift,” one posted.

Even Swift’s former collaborator, rapper Nicki Minaj, jumped in on the praise, writing: “Oh this writing will go over yall heads. We up dancing to this. Yes ma’am.”

Explaining the meaning behind “Wood,” Swift said in a pre-recorded clip: “It’s a love story about, you know, kind of using as a plot device superstitions, popular superstitions, good luck charms, bad luck charms, all these different ways that we have decided things are good luck or bad luck, like knocking on wood and seeing a black cat.

“And that is kind of the way that I’ve decided to explore this very, very sentimental love song.”

The Life of a Showgirl is out now.