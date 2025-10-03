Taylor Swift references Travis Kelce romance on The Life Of A Showgirl

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated 12th studio album, The Life Of A Showgirl, has arrived, reportedly chronicling her romance with NFL star Travis Kelce.

The record, expected to dominate global charts, dropped in the UK at 5am, prompting many Swifties to set early alarms.

Among its 12 tracks is "Opalite," which fans speculate directly references Kelce, whose birthstone is opal. The 35-year-old sings of a "bad habit of missing lovers past" before a "cheery" chorus declares, "now the sky is Opalite."

She then adds, "oh my god, never made no-one like you before," set against a Fleetwood Mac-style soft rock backing.

open image in gallery Taylor Swift with her fiance Travis Kelce in January (Ashley Landis/AP)

The Life Of A Showgirl is Swift’s first record since she announced her engagement to NFL star Kelce, and also the first since she revealed in May that she had regained control over her back catalogue.

Eldest Daughter, the fifth song on the track list, which is always the most significant song on Swift’s albums, sees the star sing: “I’m not a bad bitch, and this isn’t savage, but I’m never gonna let you down” to a slow piano track, before confessing “when I said I don’t believe in marriage that was a lie”.

The Fate Of Ophelia, which opens the album and is expected to be its first single, also has Swift singing about a character called Ophelia being “the eldest daughter of a noble man”.

open image in gallery The cover of Taylor Swift’s 12th studio album The Life Of A Showgirl (Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott/PA)

Actually Romantic sees the star take a swipe at an unnamed character, which fans have speculated could be a fellow musical artist, with the lyrics: “I heard you call me ‘Boring Barbie’ when the coke’s got you brave.”

Ruin The Friendship sees Swift sing about prom and school days to a smooth bassline, with the chorus “it was not an invitation, should’ve kissed you anyway”.

The stomping title track, which features pop singer Sabrina Carpenter, sees the pair trade vocals before singing its “you don’t know the life of a showgirl” chorus together.

Elizabeth Taylor, most likely named after the Cleopatra actress, follows in a long history of her songs referencing other famous people.

The electronic track sees Swift sing “all the right guys promised they’d stay” before later adding: “Hollywood hates me, only as hot as your last hit baby”.

Her debut album featured track Tim McGraw, about the famous country singer, while her most recent album The Tortured Poets Department featured Clara Bow, named after the silent film actress who rose to fame in the 1920s.

She has also penned tracks about socialite Rebekah Harkness (The Last Great American Dynasty), Ethel Kennedy (Starlight), as well as numerous romantic partners, including John Mayer, Harry Styles, Joe Jonas, Jake Gyllenhaal and Conor Kennedy.

In a post on Instagram, the pop superstar said she was “so proud” of the new record which she described as a “self portrait”.

Swift said: “I can’t tell you how proud I am to share this with you, an album that just feels so right.

“A forever thank you goes out to my mentors and friends Max and Shellback for helping me paint this self portrait.

“If you thought the big show was wild, perhaps you should come and take a look behind the curtain…”

Swift previously said she recorded it while in Europe on the Eras Tour, reuniting with producers Max Martin and Shellback.

The singer last worked with the Swedish duo in 2017 on her album Reputation but has since favoured collaborations with Jack Antonoff and The National’s Aaron Dessner.

Swift will appear on the Capital Breakfast show shortly after the album is released, joining the programme with hosts Jordan North and Sian Welby at 8am.

She will also appear on The Graham Norton Show on Friday evening, alongside Oscar-winning actor Cillian Murphy, Tron: Ares actors Greta Lee and Jodie Turner-Smith, and Irish star Domhnall Gleeson.

It follows 2024’s The Tortured Poets Department, which was released in the middle of her record-breaking Eras Tour.

Friday night will also see the launch of The Official Release Party Of A Showgirl in cinemas, which features the world premiere of the music video for the single The Fate Of Ophelia, as well as behind-the-scenes footage, lyric videos from the album and “cut-by-cut explanations” of what inspired the music.

The 89-minute film will be screened in cinemas around the country, with fans flocking to multiplexes to celebrate the new music together.

Many screenings are already sold out, including at the landmark Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, where showings at 8.15pm and 8.45pm are already at capacity.

Swift will follow up her UK appearances with a visit to Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show in the US on October 6.

She will also appear on Late Night With Seth Meyers on October 8, serving as the sole guest in an episode billed as the “TAY/kover”.

Swift announced her new album on the New Heights podcast, hosted by Kansas City Chiefs tight end Kelce and his brother Jason, who formerly played for the Philadelphia Eagles.