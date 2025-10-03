Taylor Swift reveals Travis Kelce’s ‘favourite’ track from new album

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Taylor Swift has revealed her fiancé, American football star Travis Kelce, has a favourite track from her newly released 12th studio album, The Life Of A Showgirl.

Speaking on The Graham Norton Show, filmed on Thursday ahead of its Friday night broadcast, Swift discussed the album, which launched hours earlier.

She confirmed the track, 'Opalite', is dedicated to Kelce, whose birthstone is an opal, following their engagement this year.

The 14-time Grammy winner told Norton: "My dad is very excited about Opalite, and it is Travis’s favourite."

open image in gallery Taylor Swift during filming for the Graham Norton Show ( PA Wire )

“Growing opals in a lab is an interesting metaphor for making your own happiness; to rise above the trials and tribulations and be happy you did things on your terms.”

In the song, Swift says that she “had a bad habit of missing lovers past” before singing “now the sky is Opalite” in the chorus and adding “oh my god, never made no-one like you before” to a Fleetwood Mac-style soft rock backing.

open image in gallery The 35-year-old musician spoke about her 12th studio album, The Life Of A Showgirl, during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show (Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott/PA)

She also spoke about her engagement to Kelce, revealing that she wanted to finish promoting her new album before the “fun” task of planning her wedding to the NFL star.

She told Norton: “He really crushed it in surprising me. While we were talking on his podcast, he had a complete garden built out the back of his house to propose in. He went all out – 10 out of 10.”

On Thursday evening, Swift wore a little black dress with a jewel-encrusted halter neck and her engagement ring, which the PA news agency understands to be an Old Mine Brilliant Cut.

open image in gallery Taylor Swift, Cillian Murphy, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, Domhnall Gleeson and Lewis Capaldi appearing on the Graham Norton Show (Matt Crossick Media Assignments/PA)

Sitting alongside the singer this time were Peaky Blinders screen star Cillian Murphy, Tron: Ares actresses Greta Lee and Jodie Turner-Smith, Irish actor Domhnall Gleeson, and Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi.

Swift’s new record is expected to top charts around the world and the singer said she recorded it while in Europe on the Eras Tour, reuniting with producers Max Martin and Shellback.

The Life Of A Showgirl features 12 songs, with fellow US pop star Sabrina Carpenter joining the title song as the only collaboration.

It is Swift’s first album since she announced her engagement to Kelce, also 35, in an Instagram post in August that was captioned: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

The Graham Norton Show airs on Friday at 10.40pm on BBC One.