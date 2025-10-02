Taylor Swift live: Pop star to release 12th album The Life of a Showgirl
Album release will follow Swift’s engagement to Travis Kelce, as well as the news that she had bought back the rights to her master recordings
Taylor Swift fans around the world will soon get to hear the pop star’s 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.
The pop star is preparing to release her latest record, produced with previous collaborators Max Martin and Shellback, on Friday 3 October at midnight ET (5am in the UK).
The Life of a Showgirl is certain to top international charts upon its release. Swift’s last record, 2024’s Grammy-nominated The Tortured Poets Department, shattered a number of industry records within hours of its release.
This new record comes after Swift announced her engagement to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and after she bought back the rights to master recordings of her first six albums.
Swift is also making a number of rare TV and radio appearances to promote the record, including The Graham Norton Show on the BBC on Friday night, and on Capital and Heart’s breakfast radio shows earlier that same day.
Friday evening will also mark the launch of The Official Release Party of a Showgirl in cinemas, which will feature the world premiere of the music video for single “The Fate of Ophelia”, along with behind-the-scenes footage and lyric videos.
Taylor Swift prepares to release her 12th album
Taylor Swift is poised to release her new record, The Life of a Showgirl.
“This album is about what was going on behind the scenes in my inner life during this tour, which was so exuberant and electric and and vibrant,” she said during her appearance on fiance Travis Kelce’s podcast.
“It just comes from like the most infectiously joyful, wild, dramatic place I was in in my life. That effervescence has come through on this record, and like, as [Kelce] said... bangers.”
She added that the album will stand alone without bonus tracks, confirming: “There's no other songs coming.”
