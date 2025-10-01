Cardi B mocks Nicki Minaj over age gap as rappers reignite long-running feud

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cardi B has pounced on her long-standing rap rival Nicki Minaj after the latter viciously attacked her new music.

In a series of since-deleted X posts, 42-year-old Minaj mocked Cardi’s new track “Magnet” from her latest album, Am I the Drama?.

Rewriting the first verse, Minaj changed “A-B-C-D-E-F-G (Grr), these b*****es can’t f*** with me” to: “Abcdefgeeeeeeee / SUR GER REE TO LOOK LIKE MEEEEEE / tell the rat & tell J ZEEEEEE / Rico Fraud & PERJURY.”

She followed up in another post, adding of the pregnant “WAP” rapper: “Fallin off the charts wit a big bellyyyy / RUNNING TRAINS. Barefoot, still smellyyyyy / Still. You. Could. Not. outsell. meeeeee.”

Within minutes, Cardi, 32, responded, writing: “Nothing more annoying than a bored b****.

open image in gallery Rappers Cardi B (left) and Nicki Minaj (right) have long been rivals, even getting into a physical fight in 2018 ( Getty )

“The power I have.. make these b****es come out of rehab everytime. Go to your f***ng room,” she said, dubbing Minaj — who famously refers to herself as Barbie — “Cocaine Barbie.”

Cardi then reworked the lyrics of her song to call out Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, a registered sex offender.

“A B C D E F G Your man have to snatch PUSSY / Pussy taste like honey comb / Your bro be touching 12 year olds,” she said. “Damn she was streaming ‘Magnet’ hard as hell huh??”

She continued: “Naaaa cuz I was really baking ribs and making blondie brownies and here come this b*** bothering me on a damn Monday.

“Why you keep bringing up my album??” Cardi questioned. “It’s not the gag that you think it is..You been in the game like 16 years.. you need to compare yourself to YOUR peers that started around YOUR time. Rihanna, Taylor swift, Drake…those are the numbers you need to be competing wit and you can’t cuz you doing lower than all of them.”

She added of Minaj, who is 10 years her senior: “I was in high school when you came out wtf is you comparing yourself to me for???”

Cardi then reacted to Minaj’s message about her pregnancy, declaring: “Alright now this the third tweet talkin about my pregnancy… like you wasn’t going to different fertility doctors cuz you couldn’t reproduce from all them percs scrambling your eggs. NOT ALLEGEDLY…Lord protect my babies.”

open image in gallery Cardi B calls out Nicki Minaj on X ( iamcardib/X )

Minaj, who welcomed a son with Petty in 2020, has never publicly discussed visiting a fertility doctor. However, she has shared her experience with a Percocet addiction, which began after being prescribed the medication for menstrual cramps.

“No one told me that this was a narcotic and this was addictive,” she told Vogue in 2023. “Luckily I was able to ground myself. But — once an addict, always an addict. I feel like if you’ve ever experienced addiction to anything, which I have, you always have to think twice and three times about the choices that you make.”

The two rappers have a history of social media spats. In September 2018, they even got into a physical altercation at a Harper’s Bazaar fashion event after Cardi approached Minaj over “lies Nicki was spreading.” Minaj denied making disparaging remarks about Cardi.

The following month, the pair called a “truce.”

“Let’s focus on positive things only from here on out. We’re all so blessed. I know this stuff is entertaining and funny to a lot of people but I won’t be discussing this nonsense anymore. Thank you for the support and encouragement year after year. Love you,” Minaj said on X, with Cardi agreeing: “Alright then! Let’s keep it positive and keep it pushing!”