Cardi B announces she’s expecting her fourth child, first with NFL star Stefon Diggs

Cardi B has revealed she’s pregnant with her fourth child, her first with her new boyfriend, NFL star Stefon Diggs.

The 32-year-old rapper, who went public with her relationship with Diggs in May, confirmed the pregnancy rumors during an interview with CBS Mornings’ Gayle King on Wednesday.

“Well yes, I am having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs,” she said proudly, adding that she’s “excited,” “happy,” and feeling “very strong [and] very powerful.”

“But I’m doing all this work while I’m creating a baby,” Cardi noted. “My and my man, we’re very supportive of each other.”

She added that she feels like she and Diggs are at the same place in their careers. “We’re really great and one of the best at what we do. And me and him think the same way. It’s like, ‘Yeah, we’re one of the greatest, but what’s next? What we doing again? Do it again,’” she explained. “We have to do it again all the time. We’re never comfortable. We just want to keep doing it, and that’s just how we both are.”

open image in gallery Cardi B and Stefon Diggs began dating in late 2024 ( Getty Images )

The Grammy-winning “I like It” artist is already a mother to three young children — Kulture, eight, Wave, three, and Blossom, one — that she shares with ex-husband, fellow rapper Offset. The former couple began dating in early 2017 before tying the knot in a secret wedding that September. After years of an on-and-off relationship, Cardi filed for divorce a second time in July 2024.

In October 2024, she sparked dating rumors with the 31-year-old New England Patriots wide receiver. They made their first public appearance together as a couple in May at a New York Knicks game.

Of Diggs, Cardi told King that he makes her feel “very safe. In both ways — physically, I mean you’ve seen how big he is.”

open image in gallery Cardi B said her baby is due before she kicks off her tour in February ( Getty Images )

“And he just makes me feel safe and very confident, and very like strong,” she said. “I mean like two weeks ago, I was literally having a panic attack. I was crying and crying and crying just because I was just getting really nervous with the whole album rollout; people were coming at me very hard. You know, sometimes people love you, people hate you, and people was just saying very mean things about me.

“See, this is why I don’t put music out because this is my art and this is something I put a lot of love and time to,” she continued. “When people just rip it apart, it just hurts you and it crushes you. And he was like, ‘Girl, you better get it together.’ And it’s like, he makes me feel very confident. I feel like feeling safe is feeling confident, feeling like you could do it. And it makes you feel like you could take over the world.”

Asked why she chose to keep her pregnancy private, she jokingly went on to give fans a PSA telling them they “better get my album. Y’all wanted to know; now y’all know.”

“Now y’all can buy my album, so I can buy Pampers and diapers and all that type of stuff,” Cardi quipped. “I told ya, now go support my album because I’m a mother of four now.”

Taking a more serious tone, she said, “But no, it’s just like, can I just say it on my time? I’m not hiding. Like on my own terms. Let me close some deals first!

“You don’t really wanna say right away that you’re pregnant. It’s like, ‘Lemme see a couple of more sonograms. Let my baby be healthy,’” she added, admitting that she still hadn’t told her parents. “I have to tell them this week before this interview come out.”

While everyone told her to just have “fun” after her divorce from Offset, Cardi joked: “We had a little too much fun. And now I’m here.”

As for the baby’s due date, Cardi teased that it was coming before she goes on tour in February. “As soon as I give birth, tour rehearsals start,” she said.

The rapper’s new album, Am I the Problem?, comes out Friday, more than seven years after her debut album, Invasion of Privacy.