Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cardi B has a request for President Trump after blaming him for ruining her shoes at this year’s Super Bowl.

Shortly after the rapper attended the match-up in New Orleans between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, she turned to Instagram Live to show what her shoes looked like, claiming that Donald Trump was the reason they were destroyed.

“Look how f***ed up my shoes [are],” she said in a re-posted clip on X (formerly Twitter). “This shoe cost me three bands. All because of Trump. Now I like him lesser!”

“You didn’t have to go to no damn Super Bowl. F***ing up my shoe!” she continued.

The rapper explained that “because Trump was there” the cart service was suspended and her shoes became worn out because she needed to walk from place to place.

She also complained about the presence of the Secret Service at the big game as she told her viewers that the agents were “not playing” and giving everyone “a hard time.”

Cardi B claimed Trump’s presence suspended the cart service at Super Bowl, causing her to walk extensively in her $3k shoes ( Getty Images )

To make up for her ruined shoes, Cardi B asked for Trump to allow her uncle to return to the U.S. after claiming he had been deported. “Well, he definitely ain’t going to do that,” she pointed out.

At the game, Trump became the first sitting president to attend a Super Bowl in person.

While the president was sitting in the stands, he made an appearance on the jumbotron as sections of the crowd broke into cheers — although there were also some boos for him.

He ended up leaving the football game early and was seen getting back on Air Force One more than one hour before the game finished. He missed the Eagles declare victory over the Chiefs with a final score of 40 to 22.

A White House spokesperson told The Independent that Trump had always planned to leave the event early and provided a copy of his schedule, which had him due to leave the Caesars Superdome at 8:05 p.m.

In a pre-game interview with Fox, the president said he would “hate” to choose a side and that he was looking forward to watching “a great game.” However, he did predict a Chiefs win after praising quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany.

“I hate to do it but.. I watched this great quarterback who has a phenomenal wife. She’s a MAGA fan… she’s a great person. I guess you have to say that when a quarterback wins as much as he’s won, I’d have to go with Kansas City,” he said.

“At the same time, Philadelphia has a fantastic [team] it’s going to be a great game.”