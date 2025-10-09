Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Footage of Travis Kelce dancing with Greta Gerwig at an Eras Tour concert is recirculating after Taylor Swift revealed her fiancé mistook Hugh Grant’s wife for the Barbie director.

Swift took over Late Night with Seth Meyers Thursday, serving as the show’s only guest to promote her latest album The Life of a Showgirl.

During the interview, Swift said the “funnest thing about having Travis out on tour” was that he would stand in the VIP tent and give her “the tea” afterwards.

On one occasion, Swift remembered Kelce being particularly excited to meet his “favorite director” Gerwig, who was in attendance at the second Eras Tour date in London in June 2024.

Catching up after the show, Swift recalled Kelce being ecstatic about meeting the celebrities in the tent that night, which also included Tom Cruise, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, and Hugh Grant.

Taylor Swift told the hilarious anecdote about Travis Kelce on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’ ( NBC )

However, the NFL star told his then-girlfriend that he must have said “an annoying joke” to Gerwig as she “smiled politely” but did not respond.

“I love Barbie! I’m just Ken, too,” Kelce had told the director, according to Swift. Meanwhile, Kelce said that Gerwig and Grant had been dancing all night like they were “soulmates.”

Confused by the lacklustre response, Swift began scrolling social media, where she found dozens of videos of Kelce dancing with Gerwig. “Oh, that’s not Greta,” Kelce told her when she showed him.

“Do the math,” she said, realizing the case of mistaken identity.

“Is there any chance at all, baby, that you complimented Hugh Grant’s wife, Anna, on her movie, Barbie? And she politely nodded, because she didn’t have the heart to tell you she didn’t direct it?”

“The good thing is he recognized true love,” Meyers joked. “He saw soulmates, and he knew you were soulmates.”

Since Swift revealed the mix-up, fans have resurfaced clips of Kelce dancing his heart out with Gerwig, now with the hilarious context that he had no idea who she was.

“I’m f***ing cryinggg,” one person wrote on X, resharing the clip above a video of Swift telling the story on Meyers.

“This video is even better after hearing taylor tell the story that travis had no clue he was dancing with Greta,” wrote another alongside a crying face emoji.

“The concept of travis dancing with the greta gerwig all night and not realizing who she was is delightful,” added a third.

Love Actually star Grant had sent Swift a message on X after the show referencing Kelce.

“Dear @taylorswift13 , You have an incredible show, an amazing and v hospitable team and excellent if gigantic boyfriend (#tequilashots.),” he wrote.

In a later interview, the actor recalled going “crazy” with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end that night.

“I was doing tequila shots with Taylor Swift’s very nice boyfriend, whose name has slipped my mind – Travis. We went crazy,” he said.

The Life of a Showgirl racked up 2.7 million copies in traditional album sales in its first day in the U.S., breaking the record Swift herself set with her previous album, The Tortured Poets Department, earlier this year.

The Life of a Showgirl is out now.