George and Amal Clooney host star-studded awards to honour ‘brave’ campaigners
Hollywood luminaries, including Meryl Streep and Dame Emma Thompson, graced George Clooney’s London awards ceremony on Friday.
The star-studded event, known as The Albies, was established by Clooney and his human rights lawyer wife, Amal.
The aim of the evening is to "shine a protective spotlight on brave individuals and groups from around the globe who, at great personal risk, have devoted their lives to fighting for justice".
Among the glittering attendees was Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham, who captivated in a neutral-coloured sequinned gown, complete with a coordinating cape.
Top Gun’s Meg Ryan, CBS News presenter Gayle King, and Now You See Me star Isla Fisher were among the other attendees at the event, held at the Natural History Museum in London.
British stars included Saltburn actor Richard E Grant, chat show host Graham Norton, fashion designer Stella McCartney, actress Felicity Jones and Gavin And Stacey star Russell Tovey.
Elsewhere, make-up artist Charlotte Tilbury was pictured wearing a figure-hugging dress with ruffles and a corset alongside the Clooneys.
Oscar-winning actress Streep wore black trousers with a sheer black top adorned with green beads, while Dame Emma, another Oscar winner, wore a corduroy suit with a heavily sequined top.
Another notable figure was New Zealand’s former prime minister Jacinda Ardern, who sported a halter neck gown with a floral motif.
The Albies are named after anti-apartheid hero Justice Albie Sachs, who received a lifetime achievement award at the charity’s inaugural fundraiser in 2022, according to the Clooney Foundation for Justice website.
He also attended Friday’s event, which gives out awards in multiple categories, including the justice for women award.
The Clooneys are co-founders of the Clooney Foundation for Justice, which provides free legal aid in defence of free speech and women’s rights.
