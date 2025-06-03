Kylie Jenner shares honest details about boob job in response to fan plea on TikTok

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kylie Jenner has revealed the exact specifications of her breast enhancement surgery after a fan begged her for answers.

On Monday, Rachel Leary turned to TikTok to ask the Kylie Cosmetics founder exactly what she’d had done so that she could achieve the same results.

“Shooting my shot,” she wrote on top of the video. “Ms. Kylie please can you share.”

“You have got what I am looking for to have done, in terms of like, a boob job,” Leary said of Jenner in her TikTok. “It’s like the most perfect natural looking boob job ever. They’re still big, but whatever way you had the implants — if they are implants or if you had fat transfer — to me, it is perfection.”

She continued: “That is what I aspire mine to look like … I don’t expect you to share who did the work … but in terms of what you actually had done, I feel like you’ve been quite open about having your boobs done ... ”

She added in her caption: “Help a girl out @Kylie Jenner. I just want to know how to get them to sit like that, respectfully.”

‘445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle,’ Jenner told a fan on TikTok ( Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images )

A few hours later, the reality star responded to the fan, giving her the precise details of her procedure and the name of her plastic surgeon.

“445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! silicone!!! garth fisher!!! hope this helps lol,” Jenner responded.

The Kardashians star has been open about getting work done as she discussed her regret over her breast enhancement surgery during a July 2024 episode of her family’s reality show.

At the time, Jenner explained that she had gotten the boob job when she was pregnant with her first child, Stormi, at 19-years-old. The beauty entrepreneur gave birth to Stormi when she was 20, after keeping the pregnancy secret from the public.

“I had beautiful breasts. Just gorgeous. Perfect size, perfect everything. And I just wish, obviously, I never got them done to begin with,” she said.

Growing emotional, she added: “I wish I never got them done to begin with. I recommend anyone thinking about it to wait [until] after children.”

The reality star said that she would be “heartbroken” if Stormi, whom Jenner shares with rapper Travis Scott, wanted to have cosmetic surgery at 19 like her mother.

Jenner has also previously addressed facial surgery accusations in interviews, claiming at the time that she only got filler in her lips.

“One of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I was this insecure child, and I got so much surgery to change my whole face, which is false,” she said. “I’ve only gotten fillers.

“I don’t want that to be a part of my story. I will always want everyone to just love themselves.”