Kylie Jenner hilariously reshares Sex and the City clip about ‘not getting laid’ if the Knicks lose

Kylie Jenner poked fun at her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet’s obsession with the New York Knicks via a classic Sex and the City scene.

On Thursday, the Knicks took on the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden in New York City for the fifth game of the Eastern Conference finals. Jenner and Chalamet were in attendance to witness the game, which had the potential to send the Pacers to the NBA Finals with only one more win needed.

The couple has been a regular fixture at Knicks games, with Chalamet even making an appearance at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Tuesday.

After Thursday’s game, Jenner reposted a Sex and the City clip on TikTok.

It features two of the main characters, Samantha and Carrie, discussing the former boyfriend’s love for the New York basketball team.

“Don is obsessed,” Samantha tells Carrie. “I don’t get laid unless the Knicks win.”

Fans were quick to praise Jenner for resharing the scene in the HBO post’s comments section.

“Kylie reposting this is GOLD, she’s so funny!!!!” one comment read while another agreed, “Timmy has my girl kylie stressing with this knicks games fr.”

Chalamet and Jenner were spotted at Thursday's game alongside Miles Teller (left) and Ben Stiller (right) ( Getty Images )

Luckily for the Kylie Cosmetics CEO, the Knicks ended up winning the game with a final score of 111-94. The team will still need to win the next two games in a row to move on to the NBA Finals.

Earlier this month, the Dune actor and the Kardashians star attended another Knicks game together as they watched the New York-based team defeat the Boston Celtics to reach their first Eastern Conference Finals in 25 years.

To celebrate the win, the Wonka actor left MSG in a black SUV, where he proceeded to lean out of the car window while cheering wildly and embracing fans on the street.

The couple’s recent appearances at NBA games come after they made their red carpet debut at the 70th annual David Di Donatello Awards in Italy.

Jenner, 27, and Chalamet, 29, avoided walking the carpet together throughout awards season while the actor was repeatedly nominated for his role as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown.

The Knicks will be playing against the Pacers in Game 6 on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.