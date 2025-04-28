Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kylie Jenner has spoken out about her grief months after the unexpected death of her hairstylist, Jesus Guerrero.

The 27-year-old reality star shared an old video of the pair working together on her look for the 2024 CFDA Award, where the late stylist can be heard laughing throughout

“Found this video from that day. I thought I could get through today without crying, but the ache of missing you hit all over again,” she wrote. “Grief isn’t getting easier, it’s getting lonelier.”

“I miss you so much,” she continued. “Why aren’t you here, every first without you hurts [so much].”

In February, Guerrero’s sister, Gris Guerrero, confirmed his death on a GoFundMe page. However, his cause of death has still not yet been revealed.

“It is with a heavy heart that we let the world know that Jesus Guerrero has gone to heaven. He is a son, a brother, an uncle, an artist, a friend, and so much more,” she wrote in the page’s description.

open image in gallery Kylie Jenner says ‘grief isn’t getting eaiser’ two months after her hairstylist’s death ( @kyliejenner / Instagram )

“Unfortunately, his passing came very suddenly and unexpectedly. Currently, his family is taking care of his personal belongings and accommodations to bring him home to Houston,” she added.

Jenner later offered to cover the funeral expenses herself, meaning the GoFundMe was used for the “costs associated with securing his belongings at home” and “unexpected expenses to settle his assets.”

Days after his death, Jenner also shared an emotional tribute to the hairstylist, whose list of clients also included Katy Perry, Dua Lipa, Jessica Alba, Demi Moore, and Jennifer Lopez.

open image in gallery Kylie Jenner says she misses Jesus Guerrero as she shares throwback video of the hairstylist ( @kyliejenner / Instagram )

“Jesus was more than my friend - he was a light in my life, a source of laughter, comfort, love, and unwavering support,” The Kardashians star wrote in a tribute on Instagram in February. “I don’t know how I would have made it through the last almost decade without him by my side. He had a way of making even the heaviest days feel lighter.

“Thank you, Jesus, for always being there for me, for lifting me up, for being my friend. The pain of losing you is just unbearable and I don’t know how to move forward without you but I know great grief is born only of great love,” she continued. “Your words, your laughter, your kindness, your beautiful spirit will live in my heart forever. I’ll cherish all our moments together. Every laugh and hug. I wish I could hug you again. I laid in your bed the way you used to lay in mine, talking for hours.”

Jenner shared a carousel of photos with Guerrero behind the scenes at photoshoots, at dinners, and celebrating each other’s birthdays. She also included a few images of the two of them with her makeup artist, Ariel Tejada, whom she’s also worked with for years.