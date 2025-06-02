Kylie Jenner’s hairstylist Jesus Guerrero’s cause of death confirmed after three months
The celebrity hairstylist, also known for working with Jennifer Lopez, died in February aged 34
The cause of death for celebrity hairstylist Jesus Guerrero has been announced.
The 34-year-old, who died in February, was known for working with high-profile clients including Kylie Jenner, Katy Perry, Dua Lipa, Rosalía, Jessica Alba, Demi Moore and Jennifer Lopez.
An official report published by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner revealed that Guerrero died of severe pneumonia.
The report stated that he had a weakened immune system and contracted a lung infection in addition to Cryptococcosis, a disease caused by breathing in spores from the yeast fungus Cryptococcus neoformans.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, Cryptococcus is found in several different places in the environment, including soil, bird dung, decaying wood, and some trees.
His death was announced on a GoFundMe page set up by his family.
“My name is Gris, Jesus’s younger sister,” the page’s description began. “It is with a heavy heart that we let the world know that Jesus Guerrero has gone to heaven. He is a son, a brother, an uncle, an artist, a friend, and so much more.”
The description continued to explain how Jesus was able to achieve the career he had. “Born and raised in Houston, TX to immigrant parents, Jesus learned how to work hard and dreamt of taking his skills to the top,” Gris wrote.
“Unfortunately, his passing came very suddenly and unexpectedly. Currently, his family is taking care of his personal belongings and accommodations to bring him home to Houston. We hope that you find it in your heart to help in any way and/or share this GoFundMe.”
The page has since been closed down after exceeding its $60,000 goal with $96,000 raised.
Many people turned to social media to express their condolences after Jesus’s death.
Jenner’s makeup artist, Ariel Tejada, posted on Instagram, sharing various photos of the two of them together alongside a lengthy caption. “2•22, one of God's most Beautiful Angels has just opened his wings and flew to join him in heaven, and watch over me,” his caption began.
“Last night I experienced the most painful, breath-taking pain I have ever felt when I found out you left us @jesushair.”
Fellow celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin also shared a tribute of her own on her Instagram Story. “Our hearts will never be the same,” she wrote over a group photo including her and Jesus.
“Such a loving light and talent we lost too soon. Jesus gave his all to everything he did and he left such an impact on all that knew him. He showed up 10 years ago from Texas with all of this insane talent and warmth and an unforgettable SMILE.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments