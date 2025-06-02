Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The cause of death for celebrity hairstylist Jesus Guerrero has been announced.

The 34-year-old, who died in February, was known for working with high-profile clients including Kylie Jenner, Katy Perry, Dua Lipa, Rosalía, Jessica Alba, Demi Moore and Jennifer Lopez.

An official report published by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner revealed that Guerrero died of severe pneumonia.

The report stated that he had a weakened immune system and contracted a lung infection in addition to Cryptococcosis, a disease caused by breathing in spores from the yeast fungus Cryptococcus neoformans.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, Cryptococcus is found in several different places in the environment, including soil, bird dung, decaying wood, and some trees.

His death was announced on a GoFundMe page set up by his family.

Hairstylist Jesus Guerrero in Las Vegas on June 16, 2018 ( Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for Morphe )

“My name is Gris, Jesus’s younger sister,” the page’s description began. “It is with a heavy heart that we let the world know that Jesus Guerrero has gone to heaven. He is a son, a brother, an uncle, an artist, a friend, and so much more.”

The description continued to explain how Jesus was able to achieve the career he had. “Born and raised in Houston, TX to immigrant parents, Jesus learned how to work hard and dreamt of taking his skills to the top,” Gris wrote.

“Unfortunately, his passing came very suddenly and unexpectedly. Currently, his family is taking care of his personal belongings and accommodations to bring him home to Houston. We hope that you find it in your heart to help in any way and/or share this GoFundMe.”

The page has since been closed down after exceeding its $60,000 goal with $96,000 raised.

Many people turned to social media to express their condolences after Jesus’s death.

Jenner’s makeup artist, Ariel Tejada, posted on Instagram, sharing various photos of the two of them together alongside a lengthy caption. “2•22, one of God's most Beautiful Angels has just opened his wings and flew to join him in heaven, and watch over me,” his caption began.

“Last night I experienced the most painful, breath-taking pain I have ever felt when I found out you left us @jesushair.”

Fellow celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin also shared a tribute of her own on her Instagram Story. “Our hearts will never be the same,” she wrote over a group photo including her and Jesus.

“Such a loving light and talent we lost too soon. Jesus gave his all to everything he did and he left such an impact on all that knew him. He showed up 10 years ago from Texas with all of this insane talent and warmth and an unforgettable SMILE.”