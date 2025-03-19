Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kylie Jenner has been defended from criticism after she joked about wearing a latex dress to pick her children up from school.

The 27-year-old reality star showcased the newest collection of latex dresses from her clothing brand, Khy by Kylie Jenner, in an Instagram video posted on Monday. In the footage, Jenner sat in a bright red, spaghetti-strapped dress, with a plunging neckline.

Speaking into a microphone, she spoke about how confident she felt in the latex outfit before poking fun at how often she’d wear it.

“I’d wear this out to the club. I’d wear this outfit to pick up my kids from school,” she quipped. “I would wear this outfit to take business meetings. I feel very snatched in this outfit.”

However, in the comments, many fans criticized Jenner for suggesting she’d wear the dress around her seven-year-old daughter, Stormi, and three-year-old son, Aire, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott.

“Pick up the kids from school? Got to help those children,” one person wrote, while another added: “To pick up my kids from school is crazy! When I even do my makeup and hair the moms be looking at me all CRAZY! Haha.”

Kylie Jenner wears a latex dress as she announces new clothing collection from her Khy by Kylie Jenner line ( kyliejenner/ Instagram )

“Pls don't wear that to your kids’ school pls for the love of God don’t,” a third responded.

However, other fans stepped in to point out that The Kardashians star was clearly joking.

“She ain’t picking up kids in that s***. Stop it,” one wrote, another added: “She was clearly being unserious.”

“You know what, hell yeah.” a third person wrote, while a fourth agreed: “I hope to see you picking up the kids from school in this fit.”

Jenner wore the dress as she announced Khy’s collaboration with Poster Girl. As shown on the brand website, all the looks in the new collection are latex, including a black cutout dress, a black bodysuit, and a mini-dress, which comes in red, black, and white. However, the mini-dress is already sold out in all three colors, along with a majority of the items in the collection.

Earlier in the video, the Kylie Cosmetics founder gushed about the latex looks.

“My favorite thing about this collection is probably the way that it makes me feel,” she said. “It’s our sexiest collection yet, we have the best latex and the reason I fell in love with the Poster Girl dresses is because I love how thin and comfortable our latex is, so it makes me happy.”