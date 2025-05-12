Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Doja Cat has asked fans to ignore an abnormality caused by her plastic surgery, after she appeared at an awards show on Saturday (10 May).

The 29-year-old singer, whose real name is Amala Dlamini, wore an aquamarine-coloured dress with a plunging neckline to iHeart Radio’s Wango Tango event, which lay the abnormality on full display.

She preempted any speculation by addressing the difference in her appearance in a post on social media shortly after.

“Don’t clock my contracted implant it’s all I ask,” she wrote on X/Twitter after she’d posed for pictures at the annual concert.

A contracted implant is a complication that can occur following a breast implant, as scar tissue forms around it to create a capsule. The NHS lists a capsular contracture as a possible complication following surgery, describing the condition as: “the breast feeling hard because scar tissue has shrunk around the implant”.

The contracture can distort the shape of the insert and make it shift upward on the chest and can occur following breast implant reconstruction surgery according to breastcancer.org.

open image in gallery Singer asked fans to ignore her ‘contracted implant’ ( Getty Images for iHeartRadio )

Doja Cat’s fans appeared unbothered by the difference, as they wrote: “You looked more than great”, “You nailed the look” and “We were too mesmerised by the show to notice”.

Others were left confused by the terminology, saying: “I don’t even know what that is” alongside a meme of a woman looking confused.

open image in gallery ( X/DojaCat )

Later in the evening, the musician took to the stage to perform a string of her hit songs at the event, which has taken place every year since 1998.

Doja has been open about the cosmetic procedures she has received in the past, telling fans she had undergone liposuction and a breast reduction in March 2023. At the time, she said that she was four days into her recovery and that it would take her “probably three months total” to heal.

She told another follower in a separate tweet that her breasts had been reduced to a “smaller” 32C cup size when asked if she had undergone enlargement surgery.

open image in gallery Musician appeared at iHeart Radio’s Wango Tango on Saturday (11 May) ( Getty Images )

The outspoken musician has defended herself against criticism of her appearance in the past, telling people who’d complained about her previously shaved head and eyebrows: “Go f*** yourselves”.