Kris Jenner has no problem poking fun at the viral facelift she got earlier this year.

The 70-year-old reality star made a joke about plastic surgery during Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians. While Jenner was on a trip to Paris with her daughter, Kim Kardashian, the pair laughed about the different cosmetic procedures they have had.

After a producer said that the reality stars’ noses were real, Kardashian and Jenner both agreed with that statement.

“The noses are probably the only thing that’s real,” Jenner responded, before she laughed hysterically with her daughter.

Kardashian also claimed that her teeth were real, noting, “Never had a veneer, baby.” Jenner responded by jokingly asking her daughter to “bend over,” as an apparent reference to speculation that the Skims founder’s butt is fake. However, Kardashian has previously denied claims that she got butt implants or a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL).

open image in gallery Kris Jenner joked about nothing on her face being ‘real’ expect her nose after viral facelift ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Kris Jenner was all smiles in a black ensemble at Lauren Sánchez’s wedding in June ( AFP via Getty Images )

Fans questioned if Jenner got a facelift in May after she was spotted at Lauren Sánchez’s star-studded bachelorette party sporting a fresh look. Her representative later confirmed the news, noting that the work was done by Dr. Steven Levine.

In August, Jenner officially broke her silence about going under the knife during an interview with Vogue Arabia.

“I had a facelift about 15 years ago, so it was time for a refresh,” she said. That procedure, performed by Dr. Garth Fisher, was documented on camera in 2011 for the family’s former reality show, Keeping up with the Kardashians.

“I decided to do this facelift because I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy. Just because you get older, it doesn’t mean you should give up on yourself,” she added to Vogue Arabia. “If you feel comfortable in your skin and you want to age gracefully – meaning you don’t want to do anything – then don’t do anything. But for me, this is aging gracefully. It’s my version.”

During an appearance on Amanda Hirsch’s Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Jenner explained why she’s always been open about getting cosmetic surgery.

“It really is somehow my way of showing people and trying to inspire others not to be afraid of surgeries that you need that are necessary or even something you wanna do because you wanna feel better about yourself,” she said. “And don't be afraid of it. And fear is not your friend.”