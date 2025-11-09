Kris Jenner’s star-studded birthday bash was so loud that the cops were called

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday bash raised the roof Saturday night - so much so that the cops were called multiple times, according to a report.

The James Bond-themed celebration was held at Jeff Bezos’ mansion in Beverly Hills and attended by more than 50 A-listers including Oprah, Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Tyler Perry, and Martha Stewart, along with Jenner’s six children.

But the party, which featured a surprise performance from Bruno Mars, led to multiple noise complaints over loud music levels and disturbances throughout the night, according to TMZ.

Cops were photographed outside the sprawling Beverly Hills home that Bezos shares with wife, Lauren Sanchez. Officers spoke with the party’s security detail and issued a warning. The Independent has contacted the Beverly Hills Police Department, and Jenner’s representative, for comment.

TMZ also reported that officers returned to the estate on learning that fake hedges outside the property were blocking the street without a permit. The decorations were removed as celebrities filtered out of the party.

open image in gallery Kris Jenner celebrated her 70th birthday with a star-studded celebration at Jeff Bezos’ mansion in Beverly Hills ( AFP via Getty Images )

open image in gallery Kris Jenner’s six children, including daughter Kim Kardashian, threw her James Bond-themed birthday party ( Getty Images )

But police did not stop the celebration for Jenner, whose actual birthday was November 5. Along with the host of celebrities, the reality TV momager’s famous family was in attendance. The lavish party was thrown by Jenner’s six kids: Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner.

Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, 44, was by her side at the party but there was no surprise wedding for the couple, despite previously unconfirmed rumors.

Other celebrities at the party included Adele, Mariah Carey, Paris Hilton, Kathy Hilton, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Teyana Taylor, Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash-Betts, Travis Barker, Tristan Thompson, and Bill Gates.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were in attendance, having become close friends of the Kardashian-Jenner family, after they quit their roles as British royals in 2020 and moved to California.

open image in gallery Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez have been friends with the Kardashian-Jenner family for years ( AFP via Getty Images )

open image in gallery Kris Jenner, her boyfriend Corey Gamble, and daughters Kim and Khloe, attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's June wedding in Venice ( AFP via Getty Images )

Guests wore black tie to fit the 007 theme at the Amazon founder’s $165 million home, which spans nine acres.

Bezos’ massive Georgian mansion, built by Jack Warner in the 1930s, set a record for the most expensive house sale in California history when he bought it in 2020. Besides the 13,600-square-foot mansion, the property features several guesthouses, a pool, and a nine-hole golf course.

Sanchez is a close friend of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, with the family attending her wedding to billionaire Bezos in Venice over the summer.

Despite the family continuing their hit reality TV show The Kardashians, the starry event apparently went without TV cameras filming, People reported.

“It was just all about celebrating Kris,” an insider told the outlet. “And it was everything you'd expect from Kris: over-the-top, glamorous and full of love from her family. It was obvious that she had the best night.”