Kris Jenner’s star-studded birthday bash was so loud that the cops were called
Reality star’s James-Bond themed party held at Jeff Bezos’ $165 million Beverly Hills mansion
Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday bash raised the roof Saturday night - so much so that the cops were called multiple times, according to a report.
The James Bond-themed celebration was held at Jeff Bezos’ mansion in Beverly Hills and attended by more than 50 A-listers including Oprah, Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Tyler Perry, and Martha Stewart, along with Jenner’s six children.
But the party, which featured a surprise performance from Bruno Mars, led to multiple noise complaints over loud music levels and disturbances throughout the night, according to TMZ.
Cops were photographed outside the sprawling Beverly Hills home that Bezos shares with wife, Lauren Sanchez. Officers spoke with the party’s security detail and issued a warning. The Independent has contacted the Beverly Hills Police Department, and Jenner’s representative, for comment.
TMZ also reported that officers returned to the estate on learning that fake hedges outside the property were blocking the street without a permit. The decorations were removed as celebrities filtered out of the party.
But police did not stop the celebration for Jenner, whose actual birthday was November 5. Along with the host of celebrities, the reality TV momager’s famous family was in attendance. The lavish party was thrown by Jenner’s six kids: Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner.
Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, 44, was by her side at the party but there was no surprise wedding for the couple, despite previously unconfirmed rumors.
Other celebrities at the party included Adele, Mariah Carey, Paris Hilton, Kathy Hilton, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Teyana Taylor, Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash-Betts, Travis Barker, Tristan Thompson, and Bill Gates.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were in attendance, having become close friends of the Kardashian-Jenner family, after they quit their roles as British royals in 2020 and moved to California.
Guests wore black tie to fit the 007 theme at the Amazon founder’s $165 million home, which spans nine acres.
Bezos’ massive Georgian mansion, built by Jack Warner in the 1930s, set a record for the most expensive house sale in California history when he bought it in 2020. Besides the 13,600-square-foot mansion, the property features several guesthouses, a pool, and a nine-hole golf course.
Sanchez is a close friend of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, with the family attending her wedding to billionaire Bezos in Venice over the summer.
Despite the family continuing their hit reality TV show The Kardashians, the starry event apparently went without TV cameras filming, People reported.
“It was just all about celebrating Kris,” an insider told the outlet. “And it was everything you'd expect from Kris: over-the-top, glamorous and full of love from her family. It was obvious that she had the best night.”
