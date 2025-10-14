Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kris Jenner’s plastic surgeon doesn’t work for just anyone.

The 69-year-old reality star applauded her plastic surgeon, Steven Levine, for his work on her most recent facelift during Tuesday’s episode of Amanda Hirsch’s Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. She claimed that when her appearance went viral this summer, other people were “taking credit” for Levine’s work, which was why she confirmed in June that he was her surgeon.

“He didn't want the attention, which I loved,” she explained. “I said, ‘But do I have your permission to say who you are?’”

While Levine agreed to Jenner's request, he told her that if potential clients — who are friends with the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan — reach out to him, they have to say a code word.

“He goes, ‘Listen, I’ll tell you what. As long as we can come up with a password so that if somebody calls and says, ‘I'm Kris Jenner's best friend, and can I have a consultation?’ They have to say the secret password,” Jenner continued.

open image in gallery Kris Jenner says if people know her they’ll know the ‘password’ for consultation with her plastic surgeon ( Getty Images )

According to Jenner, this password came after many strangers called Levine and claimed they knew her.

“If I told you how many times his office has called and said, you know, ‘Julie Monopoly's on the phone, and she says she's your best friend,’” she said. “And I'm like, I've never heard of her. So definitely people have tried to get in.”

The Kardashians star reiterated that not everyone has the password to get a consultation with Levine, adding: “So if you know me, you know what the password is.”

During the podcast, Jenner also explained why she’s always been open about getting cosmetic surgery.

open image in gallery Kris Jenner, seen here attending Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s lavish Italian wedding, turned heads earlier this year with her new look ( AFP via Getty Images )

“It really is somehow my way of showing people and trying to inspire others not to be afraid of surgeries that you need that are necessary or even something you wanna do because you wanna feel better about yourself,” she said. “And don't be afraid of it. And fear is not your friend.”

In August, she spoke about the reason for going under the knife most recently. “I had a facelift about 15 years ago, so it was time for a refresh,” she told Vogue Arabia. That procedure, performed by a different surgeon, was documented on camera in 2011 for the family’s reality show, Keeping up with the Kardashians.

“I decided to do this facelift because I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy,” she continued.

“Just because you get older, it doesn’t mean you should give up on yourself,” Jenner added. “If you feel comfortable in your skin and you want to age gracefully – meaning you don’t want to do anything – then don’t do anything. But for me, this is aging gracefully. It’s my version.”

She noted that during the procedure, her youngest daughter, Kylie Jenner, went with her, while her second-oldest daughter, Kim Kardashian, “was present at all times on FaceTime.”