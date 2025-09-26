The top plastic surgery procedures in each part of the US revealed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Some plastic surgeries are more trendy than others — at least in certain parts of the U.S.

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) recently released its Plastic Surgery Statistic Report, revealing the most popular cosmetic surgeries nationwide in 2024. Results found a few procedures that caught people’s eye, including breast augmentation, liposuction, eyelid surgery, and facelift.

While looking at the cosmetic surgeries done in 2024, the data also featured where they were done, based on five different regions of the US.

Liposuction, a fat-removal procedure, was the most popular cosmetic surgery in 2024.

In the South Region — which includes Delaware, Washington, DC, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia — 122,724 liposuctions were done.

In the Mountain and Pacific region — such as Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming, Alaska, California, Oregon, Washington, and Hawaii — 83,148 liposuction procedures were done in 2024.

There were 66,930 liposuctions done in the East South Central and West South Central region, including Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi, Tennessee, Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas.

There were 46,173 liposections done in the East North Central and West North Central region, including Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

There were 30,753 procedures done last year in the New England and Middle Atlantic region, which includes Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.

New data finds that liposuction was the most popular plastic surgery in the US in 2024 ( Getty Images )

Meanwhile, breast augmentation was most popular in the Mountain and Pacific region, making up 37 percent of the procedures done by ASPS member surgeons.

There were more than 79,058 facelifts performed by ASPS member surgeons last year, including 22,718 in the East South Central and West South Central region and 22,971 in the Mountain and Pacific region.

Eyelid surgery was another popular cosmetic surgery in the U.S., with ASPS member surgeons doing 35,675 of them in the Mountain and Pacific region, and 35,887 procedures in the East South Central and West South Central region.

The 2024 plastic surgery reports come as celebrities have spoken openly about getting cosmetic work. In June, YouTuber Rachel Leary turned to TikTok to ask reality star Kylie Jenner exactly what she’d had done so that she could achieve the same results.

“I don’t expect you to share who did the work … but in terms of what you actually had done, I feel like you’ve been quite open about having your boobs done …, ” Leary said.

A few hours later, Jenner responded to the fan, giving her the precise details of her procedure and the name of her plastic surgeon. “445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!!” she referred, referring to the name of her beast enhancement surgery. “Silicone!!! Garth Fisher!!! hope this helps lol,” she wrote.

However, The Kardashians star has previously discussed her regret over her breast enhancement surgery during a July 2024 episode of her family’s reality show.

“I had beautiful breasts. Just gorgeous. Perfect size, perfect everything. And I just wish, obviously, I never got them done to begin with,” she said at the time.