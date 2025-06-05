Kris Jenner confirms she used same plastic surgeon as Kylie Jenner for 2011 facelift

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kris Jenner has confirmed she shares the same plastic surgeon as her daughter, Kylie Jenner.

The 69-year-old has recently drawn attention for her striking change in appearance, following what is alleged to be a $100,000 facelift. Prior to the current speculation, she had already undergone a similar procedure on camera in 2011 for the family’s reality show, Keeping up with the Kardashians.

Kris praised her surgeon, Dr Garth Fisher, after he publicly thanked Kylie for sharing the details about her boob job, which the influencer revealed in response to a query on TikTok.

“Garth you are such a superstar class act!! You did my first facelift in 2011… 14 years ago!!!” said Kris, commenting on his Instagram post.

“[You] made it the most amazing experience ever and even gave us access to film so that others could get a peek inside what it’s like and not be afraid… you have taken great care of us always and remain such a close and treasured friend!! Such an incredible talent!!”

However, Kris opted for a different surgeon this time round. A rep for the businesswoman and momager confirmed to various media outlets that she had sought the expertise of Dr Steven Levine for her latest viral facelift.

Kris Jenner confirmed her and daughter Kylie have used the same plastic surgeon in the past ( Instagram/KrisJenner )

The family have been private about the cosmetic procedures they’ve had in the past, with Kylie blaming her period for her larger breasts and attributing her larger lips to a trick with a bottle lid (which led to widespread imitations – and some disastrous results – on social media). She has opened up more about her enhancements in recent years.

Kylie discussed her regret over her breast enhancement surgery during a July 2024 episode of her family’s reality show, The Kardashians.

At the time, she explained that she’d had the procedure when she was pregnant with her first child, Stormi, at 19 years old. The beauty entrepreneur gave birth to Stormi when she was 20, after keeping the pregnancy secret from the public.

“I had beautiful breasts. Just gorgeous. Perfect size, perfect everything. And I just wish, obviously, I never got them done to begin with,” she said.

Growing emotional, she added: “I wish I never got them done to begin with. I recommend anyone thinking about it to wait [until] after children.”

The reality star said that she would be “heartbroken” if Stormi, whom Kylie shares with rapper Travis Scott, wanted to have cosmetic surgery at 19 like her mother.

She has also previously addressed facial surgery accusations in interviews, claiming at the time that she has only had filler in her lips.