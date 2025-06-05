Kris Jenner confirms she used same plastic surgeon as Kylie Jenner for 2011 facelift
Mastermind behind the Kardashians confirmed her and daughter Kylie have used the same plastic surgeon
Kris Jenner has confirmed she shares the same plastic surgeon as her daughter, Kylie Jenner.
The 69-year-old has recently drawn attention for her striking change in appearance, following what is alleged to be a $100,000 facelift. Prior to the current speculation, she had already undergone a similar procedure on camera in 2011 for the family’s reality show, Keeping up with the Kardashians.
Kris praised her surgeon, Dr Garth Fisher, after he publicly thanked Kylie for sharing the details about her boob job, which the influencer revealed in response to a query on TikTok.
“Garth you are such a superstar class act!! You did my first facelift in 2011… 14 years ago!!!” said Kris, commenting on his Instagram post.
“[You] made it the most amazing experience ever and even gave us access to film so that others could get a peek inside what it’s like and not be afraid… you have taken great care of us always and remain such a close and treasured friend!! Such an incredible talent!!”
However, Kris opted for a different surgeon this time round. A rep for the businesswoman and momager confirmed to various media outlets that she had sought the expertise of Dr Steven Levine for her latest viral facelift.
The family have been private about the cosmetic procedures they’ve had in the past, with Kylie blaming her period for her larger breasts and attributing her larger lips to a trick with a bottle lid (which led to widespread imitations – and some disastrous results – on social media). She has opened up more about her enhancements in recent years.
Kylie discussed her regret over her breast enhancement surgery during a July 2024 episode of her family’s reality show, The Kardashians.
At the time, she explained that she’d had the procedure when she was pregnant with her first child, Stormi, at 19 years old. The beauty entrepreneur gave birth to Stormi when she was 20, after keeping the pregnancy secret from the public.
“I had beautiful breasts. Just gorgeous. Perfect size, perfect everything. And I just wish, obviously, I never got them done to begin with,” she said.
Growing emotional, she added: “I wish I never got them done to begin with. I recommend anyone thinking about it to wait [until] after children.”
The reality star said that she would be “heartbroken” if Stormi, whom Kylie shares with rapper Travis Scott, wanted to have cosmetic surgery at 19 like her mother.
She has also previously addressed facial surgery accusations in interviews, claiming at the time that she has only had filler in her lips.
