Social media users have been forced to defend two Greek restaurant owners after they shared a social media post celebrating influencer Kylie Jenner visiting their eatery.

The 27-year-old entrepreneur ate at Tassia Restaurant in Fiscardo, Kefalonia, alongside her best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou, 35, during an extended trip to Europe.

Owners Polychronis Dendrinos and Tassia Dendrinou shared a photo with the reality star, saying it had been a “true honour” to host the “iconic entrepreneur and global trendsetter”.

“An inspiring guest, and one of the most influential women of her generation,” they wrote. “Thank you for embracing our Greek hospitality. We hope to see you again soon!”

The post was quickly beset with disparaging comments. “Honour LOL... as if she were an important figure for humanity,” one person wrote. “That’s not a flex,” another incensed user added.

Elsewhere, however, other users were quick to point out the harmless nature of the post. “People who are getting mad at this need to touch grass,” one person wrote.

“Whether you like her or not it’s an experience to have someone famous sit and dine at your restaurant,” another user added.

“So weird that people are getting upset over this post. I promise you if a celebrity as famous as Kylie Jenner supported a business that they owned they would want to post about it too!! I think that’s amazing for this restaurant!” a third person said.

Dendrinos and Dendrinou frequently share photos of notable figures who’ve visited their restaurant alongside complimentary captions about the stars.

They’ve previously posed with British fashion designer Jade Holland Cooper, as well as former NBA star Magic Johnson – both posts received markedly less criticism than Jenner’s.

Jenner has previously opened up about the online abuse she faces: “I hear nasty things about myself all the time,” she said in a 2024 episode of The Kardashians.

“I think it’s just after 10 years of hearing about it, 10 plus years, it just gets exhausting,” she said.

The beauty and fashion entrepreneur said she now feels “numb” to the vitriol she endures, which intensified during Paris Fashion Week last year, after Jenner wore minimal makeup on a red carpet.